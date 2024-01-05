News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner's missing baggy green turns up!

Warner's missing baggy green turns up!

January 05, 2024 09:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: David Warner’s missing baggy green cap found during final Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Australian opener David Warner's impassioned appeal for the return of his missing baggy green cap for his final Test has been successful with the rucksack containing the iconic headwear discovered at the team hotel in Sydney.

The rucksack went missing in transit from Melbourne to Warner's home city after the second Test against Pakistan and the 37-year-old had to wear a replacement in the field on the opening day of the third Test on Wednesday.

 

"I am very pleased and relieved that I have got my baggy back in my hands," Warner said in a post on Instagram on Friday.

"Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I'll cherish this for the rest of my life.

"I'm very grateful to all those involved in locating it ... it's a load off my shoulders going into the last couple of days."

Warner made 34 in Australia's first innings on Thursday but should have another chance to bat at his home Sydney Cricket Ground over the next few days in his 112th and final Test.

Australian internationals receive the baggy green cap, usually from a former player, on the morning of their Test debut and wear it with pride even as it deteriorates over the length of their career.

The baggy green cap of Australian cricketing great Shane Warne sold for A$1,007,500 ($675,528) at an auction in January 2020.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was among those who had joined Warner's appeal for the return of the rucksack.

"It's a good thing that Dave Warner has his baggy green back," Albanese told a news conference on Friday.

"We know that this is something that can't be bought in a shop, it's got to be earned. David Warner has earned it and to be able to wear it in 100 Test matches for Australia."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Win Gives India 12 Points In WTC25 Race
Win Gives India 12 Points In WTC25 Race
Kohli, Rohit's Farewell Gifts For Elgar
Kohli, Rohit's Farewell Gifts For Elgar
How many Tests have India won inside 2 days?
How many Tests have India won inside 2 days?
Records And Records In Second Test!
Records And Records In Second Test!
Ravishing Radhika!
Ravishing Radhika!
Dominant Gauff sweeps aside Gracheva
Dominant Gauff sweeps aside Gracheva
Pistorius set to be released from jail after 11 years
Pistorius set to be released from jail after 11 years

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Warner appeals for return of missing baggy green

Warner appeals for return of missing baggy green

Warner's 'Guard of Honour' sets stage for farewell

Warner's 'Guard of Honour' sets stage for farewell

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances