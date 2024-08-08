Hockey India announces bonus for Olympic medalists

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate after scoring the second goal against Spain in the Olympic Bronze Medal playoff in Paris. Photograph: Adnan Abidi / Reuters IMAGE: Indian players celebrate after scoring the second goal against Spain in the Olympic Bronze Medal playoff in Paris.

Hockey India on Thursday announced a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh each for the players and Rs 7.5 lakh each for the support staff of the national men's team that won a second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympic Games.

India clinched their second consecutive bronze medal at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris when they defeated Spain 2-1.

India had broken a 41-year medal jinx at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a bronze.

It was India's 13th medal overall and fourth bronze in the history of the Olympics as they have a grand total of eight gold medals and one silver.

"Hockey India announces cash prize of Rs 15 lakh each for all the players and Rs 7.5 lakh each for the support staff for their bronze medal winning performance at the Paris Olympics," Hockey India said in a social media post on Thursday.

India lost 2-3 to Germany in the semi-finals and were forced to play the bronze medal match, which was the last appearance for the team's legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last international match on Thursday.

It is for the first time since 1972 that India have clinched consecutive Olympic bronze medals in men's hockey.