Hockey icon Sreejesh to retire after Paris Olympics

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X

Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh will be gracing the field for one last hurrah as he sets his sights on retirement after the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper, a veteran of 328 international matches, took to social media to announce his decision.

Sreejesh, who debuted for India in 2006, will be aiming to add another chapter to his illustrious career by contributing to a potential medal run in Paris. This will be his fourth Olympic appearance, and his sights are set on surpassing the bronze medal feat achieved in Tokyo 2020.

"Standing at the threshold of my final chapter in international hockey, my heart overflows with gratitude," Sreejesh wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for believing in me. Here's to the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new adventure."

Sreejesh's trophy cabinet boasts an impressive collection: two Asian Games gold medals, two Asia Cup titles, and a staggering four Asian Champions Trophies.

His contributions were further acknowledged with the prestigious Khel Ratna award, India's highest sporting honour.