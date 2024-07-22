News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India's table tennis squad arrives in Paris

India's table tennis squad arrives in Paris

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 22, 2024 12:58 IST
Manika Batra

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sreeja Akula/X

India's biggest table tennis contingent ever has arrived at the Olympic Village, ready to make a mark in Paris.

This year marks a special achievement for Indian table tennis. Both the men's and women's teams have qualified for the team event, a first for India since table tennis joined the Olympics in 1988.

 

The team boasts eight players, including reserves for both genders, which is double the size of India's largest past Olympic table tennis contingent.

 

Video: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

Seasoned veterans Manika Batra, competing in her third Olympics, and A Sharath Kamal, entering his fifth Olympic Games, will lead the charge.

REDIFF SPORTS
