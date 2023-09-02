Hockey 5s Asia Cup: India thump Malaysia to set up Pakistan final

IMAGE: Having made the Asia Cup final, the Indian men's team have qualified for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 to be held from 24-31 January 2024. Photograph: Hockey India/Twitter

India thrashed Malaysia 10-4 in the semi-finals to set up a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the inaugural men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman, on Saturday.

Pakistan reached the final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first semi-final. India's previous meeting against the opposition in the tournament in the elite pool stage match had ended with Pakistan winning 5-4.

Mohammed Raheel (9th, 16th, 24th, 28th minutes), Maninder Singh (2nd), Pawan Rajbhar (13th), Sukhvinder (21st), Dipsan Tirkey (22nd), Jugraj Singh (23rd), and Gurjot Singh (29th) scored for India, while captain Ismail Asia Abu (4th), Akhimullah Anuar (7th, 19th), Muhamad Din (19th) were on target for Malaysia.

With the win, India also confirmed a spot in the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup.

India will play against Pakistan in the final later in the day.