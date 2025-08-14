History made: Keymer wins Chennai Grand Masters with round to spare

IMAGE: Vincent Keymer's dominance over a star-studded field also catapulted him into the world's top 10. Photograph: Chennai Grand Masters/X

Vincent Keymer completed a landmark triumph, becoming the first sole champion at the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters 2025 meet with a round to spare.

The 20-year-old German, playing white, drew his match against Dutchman Jordan van Foreest, while results elsewhere confirmed his tournament victory.

Keymer's dominance over a star-studded field also catapulted him into the world's top 10 on the live rating list, underlining his arrival among the game's elite.

"Entering the top 10 in live rating is a milestone I have wanted to reach for a long time, and I am very glad that the hard work finally paid off," Keymer said.

"Winning the tournament and breaking into the Top 10 at the same time is fantastic for me and truly special. However, the tournament will continue tomorrow. That is why I prefer to remain focused and keep the tension for the last round."

Elsewhere in the Masters, all five games ended in draws, a rare full split that keeps the race for second and third wide open heading into the final round.

Arjun Erigaisi and Karthikeyan Murali–playing each other on day 9–remain in contention alongside several close pursuers, with every half-point on the final day set to carry weighty implications for both the standings and crucial FIDE rating gains.

In the Challengers, GM Pranesh M tightened his grip on the leaderboard with a crucial win over GM Harika Dronavalli, taking a half-point lead (6.5) into the final day.

Right behind him, GM Abhimanyu Puranik stayed in contention by defeating GM Diptayan Ghosh, while GM Leon Luke Mendonca's draw with GM Pa Iniyan kept him level with Abhimanyu and just half a point adrift of the top.

GM Adhiban Baskaran's victory over IM Harshavardhan GB and GM Aryan Chopra's win against GM Vaishali Rameshbabu rounded off the day's results.