'Her success will motivate many!' Modi hails shuttlers

IMAGE: Nitesh dominated the match against Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell, securing a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian medal winners Nitish Kumar and Yogesh Kathuniya following their medals in Badminton and Discuss Throw respectively at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday.

Nitesh outplayed Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell to clinch a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category in the ongoing marquee event.

Kathuniya bagged the eighth medal for team India in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 as he won the silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F56 final.

PM Modi took to social media to heap praise on both the para-athletes for their achievement at the ongoing mega event.

"A tremendous achievement by Nitesh Kumar in the Para Badminton Men's Singles SL3, as he wins the Gold! He is known for his incredible skills and perseverance. May he keep motivating upcoming athletes. @niteshnk11 #Cheer4Bharat," PM Modi wrote on X.

"Congrats to @YogeshKathuniya for making India proud by winning the Silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F56 at the #Paralympics2024! His is an incredible journey of determination, hard work and resilience. Best wishes for his upcoming endeavours. #Cheer4Bharat," PM Modi posted on X.

Modi appreciated para-badminton players Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass following their silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's singles SU5 category.

Murugesan lost the first set of to the China's Yang Qiu Xia 21-17. In the second set, the Indian player struggled and lost the match with a scoreline of 21-10. After losing the second set of the match, she bagged a silver medal.

On the other hand, in the bronze medal match of the same category, Manisha outclassed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8. The Indian player dominated throughout the match and secured the medal for her country.

PM Modi took to social media and hailed the para-shuttlers following their medal at the ongoing marquee event.

"A moment of immense pride as Thulasimathi wins a Silver Medal in the Women's Badminton SU5 event at the #Paralympics2024! Her success will motivate many youngsters. Her dedication to sports is commendable. Congratulations to her. @Thulasimathi11 #Cheer4Bharat," PM Modi posted on X.

"An outstanding effort by Manisha Ramadass to win the Bronze Medal in the Women's Badminton SU5 event at the Paralympics! Her dedication and perseverance have led to this incredible achievement. Congrats to her. #Cheer4Bharat," PM wrote in a post on X.