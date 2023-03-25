News
'Her success will inspire many'

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 25, 2023 23:48 IST
PM Modi congratulates Nitu, Saweety on winning World Championship titles in their respective weight categories.

Nitu Ghangas

IMAGE: Nitu Ghangas beat Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg to bag the World title in the 48kg category in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: BFI/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora for their gold medal-winning performance in the Women's Boxing World Championships here.

Taking the ring first, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu put up a stupendous performance to see off Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg 5-0 and claim the title in the minimum weight category (48kg) in front of a packed crowd.

 

"Congratulations to @NituGhanghas333 on winning the prestigious Gold Medal in the Women's Boxing World Championships. India is elated by her remarkable feat," Modi tweeted.

The other Indian boxer in action on the day, Saweety became the light heavyweight (81kg) world champion with a 4-3 win over China's Wang Lina.

"Exceptional performance by @saweetyboora! Proud of her for winning the Gold Medal in Women's Boxing World Championships. Her success will inspire many upcoming athletes," the PM tweeted.

On Sunday, reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will take the ring in the finals of their respective weight categories, as hosts India look to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won in the tournament.

Goof-up at World Championships: Russian anthem played incorrectly

In an embarrassing moment for hosts India and boxing's global governing body, the Russian national anthem was played incorrectly during the 70kg medal ceremony of the Women's World Championships in New Delhi on Saturday.

"We apologise for playing the wrong Russian anthem. We request you to give a huge round of applause to Demurchian Anastasiia," the announcer said after almost all the spectators had left the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Anastasiia, who won the gold after defeating Australia's Scott Kaye Frances, later stood on the podium alone as the correct Russian anthem was played. It is worth mentioning here that the president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), Umar Kremlev, is Russian.

"The Local Organising Committee took the anthem from the Russian coach, checked it and handed it over to the IBA events team, who are in charge of the entire medal ceremony. There was a meeting regarding this and IBA is doing its own investigation and BFI will fully cooperate with the process," a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) spokesperson said after the gaffe.

The members of the Russian contingent, however, cheered and applauded their compatriot after lodging their protest following the goof-up.

It is to be noted that over 10 countries including USA, Britain, Ireland and Netherlands boycotted the tournament because the International Boxing Association (IBA) allowed the Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete under their respective flags.

Source: PTI
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

