Chirag-Satwiksairaj enter semis of Swiss Open

Chirag-Satwiksairaj enter semis of Swiss Open

Source: PTI
March 25, 2023 10:01 IST
IMAGE: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy outclassed the Danish pair of Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede in the quarter-finals on Friday. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Dynamic doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semi-finals of the Swiss Open Super Series 300 badminton event outclassing the Danish pair of Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede in three hard-fought games in Basel.

 

The Indian pair fought off the challenge in 54 minutes, winning 15-21, 21-11, 21-14 on Friday.

They will face the Malaysian pairing of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj are the only Indian contenders left in a tournament where the likes of P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen suffered early defeats.

The Indian pair didn't have a great start as they lost the first game easily at 15-21. After a slow start, they pulled back things, reducing the deficit to just one point at 15-16. However, the Danish pair won six consecutive points to wrap up the first game with ease.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj  picked up the tempo in the second game as they quickly got a seven-point cushion of 11-4 at the halfway break. They extended the lead to 10 points by the time parity was restored.

The third game started on an even keel but the Indians were fantastic at the net as they first got an 11-7 lead and then maintained a seven-point advantage till the end of the match to enter the last-four in style.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Ronaldo, Ramos: Who are the most capped footballers?
Sports Legends, Movie Stars Rock Event
Bayern Munich sack coach Nagelsmann, appoint Tuchel
India logs 1,590 Covid cases, highest in 146 days
'We've laughed, cried, danced'
SEE: 'Mahi Multiverse' At CSK Nets
Rahul's disqualification against Constitution: Pawar
IPL 2023

