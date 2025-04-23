HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Tennis great Agassi to make pro pickleball debut

Tennis great Agassi to make pro pickleball debut

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 15:00 IST

x

Andre Agassi

IMAGE: Andre Agassi plays pickleball during an event in New York. Photograph: JOOLA Pickleball/Instagram

Former tennis world number one Andre Agassi will make his professional debut in the fast-growing sport of pickelball next week when he teams up with top ranked Anna Leigh Waters for the mixed doubles at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships.

Invented in 1965 by a group of American friends, pickleball is a fast-paced paddle sport similar to tennis and badminton played on smaller courts using a perforated plastic ball, and interest has skyrocketed in recent years.

 

Waters, 18, is the Professional Pickleball Association's top-ranked player in the world for singles, doubles and mixed doubles and Agassi said he would likely weigh her down.

"She's probably sick of winning so much, and that's why she called me and asked me to play," Agassi, who won eight tennis Grand Slams among his 60 ATP Tour-level titles, told CNBC on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old added that he did not see him joining the growing ranks of pro pickeball players after the tournament, which takes place in Naples, Florida.

"If I had the luxury of bandwidth to focus all my energy on just playing and body recovery and all that stuff, that would be a joy. But I don't. I'm in a different season now," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

KL Rahul's Ultimate Revenge!
KL Rahul's Ultimate Revenge!
'Stop Playing Cricket with Pakistan'
'Stop Playing Cricket with Pakistan'
Black armbands, no fireworks, no cheerleaders...
Black armbands, no fireworks, no cheerleaders...
Rishabh Pant's Dugout Meltdown Sparks Controversy
Rishabh Pant's Dugout Meltdown Sparks Controversy
IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran is MVP, But Faces Competition
IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran is MVP, But Faces Competition

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Be Bike Fit! 8 Reasons To Embrace Daily Cycling

webstory image 2

Chatpata Avocado Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

What Is A Good Daily Step Count? 7 Answers

VIDEOS

Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level security meeting with all agencies with all agencies1:05

Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level...

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after cutting short Saudi visit post Pahalgam attack0:36

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after cutting short Saudi visit...

Pahalgam victims' families break down before Amit Shah1:29

Pahalgam victims' families break down before Amit Shah

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD