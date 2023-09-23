Asian Games: Indian men's TT team thrash Tajikistan, enter knockouts

IMAGE: India's Manus Shah had to battle hard against Ubadullo Sultonov in the 2nd match of the men's team Table Tennis Group F tie at the Asian Games on Saturday. Photograph: Team India/X

The Indian men's table tennis team of Manav Thakkar, Manus Shah and Harmeet Desai registered a comprehensive victory against Tajikistan in their preliminary Group F match at the 19th Asian Games match in Hangzhhou on Saturday.

Playing at the GSP Gymnasium Table 1, starting the proceedings for India, Manav wrapped up a win over Afzal Mahmudov in just 17 minutes, giving his team a lead of 1-0.



The first game saw a close contest but the Indian had an easier time of it in the second game, winning it 11-5. He deployed a slightly more aggressive approach against A Mahmudov, eventually helping him take the second game with ease.

Manav was trailing 4-6 at one stage, with Mahmudov forcing errors out of the Indian. However, a good recovery late in the game saw Manav coast to an 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 win.

In the second match, Manus Shah defeated Ubaydullo Sultonov 13-11, 11-7, 11-5.

At one point, Sultanov dominated the first game, opening up a 9-7 lead. However, Manush produced a fine comeback to tie 9-9 with two quick points.

Manush won the first game 13-11 after trailing initially. He then won the second game 11-7.

In the third game, the Indian paddler raced to a 9-5 lead over Sultanov before claiming the third game 11-5 and record a straight games win, giving India a 2-0 lead over Tajikistan.

Star paddler Harmeet then crushed a young Ibrokhim Ismoilzoda 11-1, 11-3, 11-5 to help India win the group tie.

Harmeet opened up a clear 6-0 lead against Ibrokhim and it wasn't too long before he won the opening game 11-1.

He led the second game 10-3 before getting bringing up the game point at 11-3. Harmeet won the third game 11-5, eventually getting the better of his Tajik rival in straight games.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's table tennis team of Diya Parag Chitale, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee scripted a facile 3-0 victory over Nepal.