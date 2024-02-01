News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hamilton set to switch from Mercedes to Ferrari?

Hamilton set to switch from Mercedes to Ferrari?

February 01, 2024 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Reports suggest that the seven times world champion might join Ferrari in 2025. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is set for a shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 as replacement for Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, according to multiple media reports on Thursday.

Mercedes and Ferrari declined to comment on the speculation.

 

Sky Sports television said it understood Mercedes principal Toto Wolff would brief the team before a formal announcement later on Thursday.

Hamilton, 39, has been with Mercedes since 2013 and won his first title with McLaren in 2008. His current contract is due to expire at the end of next year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sitharaman applauds rising sports stars in budget
Sitharaman applauds rising sports stars in budget
Can India conquer England's Bazball storm in 2nd Test?
Can India conquer England's Bazball storm in 2nd Test?
See: Team India Hit The Nets!
See: Team India Hit The Nets!
Pant's recovery: Boredom, frustration, resilience
Pant's recovery: Boredom, frustration, resilience
Govt allocates Rs 928 cr to CBI, down by Rs 40 cr
Govt allocates Rs 928 cr to CBI, down by Rs 40 cr
Snow-Clad Mesmerising Dal Lake
Snow-Clad Mesmerising Dal Lake
'I told ya, I'd make a bowler out of ya'
'I told ya, I'd make a bowler out of ya'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

EPL: Liverpool outclass Chelsea; City up to second

EPL: Liverpool outclass Chelsea; City up to second

Indian High Commission hosts Davis Cup team

Indian High Commission hosts Davis Cup team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances