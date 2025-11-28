HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Hamilton clears air over Ferrari future

Hamilton clears air over Ferrari future

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 28, 2025 10:43 IST

x

Hamilton clarifies remarks, says he remains committed to Ferrari project

In Qatar on Thursday, Lewis Hamilton acknowledged there had been some positives, such as the passion within the team.

IMAGE: In Qatar on Thursday, Lewis Hamilton acknowledged there had been some positives, such as the passion within the team. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Lewis Hamilton said he had no regrets about moving to Ferrari and rowed back on comments suggesting he was not looking forward to next season.

The seven-times Formula One world champion started last on the grid in Las Vegas on Sunday and finished 10th, which became eighth after both McLarens were disqualified.

He said then that it was his worst ever season and he was not looking forward to 2026, when the sport enters a new engine and rules era.

 

In Qatar on Thursday the Briton acknowledged there had been some positives, such as the passion within the team.

"I think probably I'd be surprised if other drivers are excited about next year at the end of a season, because usually you don't have a lot of energy," he explained.

"You're looking forward to time with family and stuff. That's really it.

"But I mean , look, that was just in the heat of frustration. Often there's a lot of frustration at the end of the races, particularly when they haven't gone well. So I'm excited to see what the team build next year and to continue to build on with them."

Asked if his outlook would change if the car performed better at the last two races, Hamilton said no.

Ferrari have not won a race this season, the only top four team to fail to do so, and Hamilton has not even made it onto the podium since he joined from Mercedes in January.

Hamilton said he would still have put pen to paper even if he had known how the situation would turn out.

"I would, absolutely," he said. "I don't regret the decision I made joining the team. I know it takes time to build and grow within an organisation and I expected that.

"We have a lot of work to do, for sure, over the winter," he added. "There are lots of improvements we need to make collectively but I think no-one's under any illusion in the team that we all have to play our part. And I believe that we can."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Gambhir is going nowhere
Gautam Gambhir is going nowhere
Vulnerable India's struggles at home laid bare
Vulnerable India's struggles at home laid bare
Gibbs says, shorten IPL, play more Tests. Do you agree?
Gibbs says, shorten IPL, play more Tests. Do you agree?
WPL auction: UP Warriorz break the bank for Deepti!
WPL auction: UP Warriorz break the bank for Deepti!
Australia drop squad for 2nd Ashes Test
Australia drop squad for 2nd Ashes Test

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

webstory image 2

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

webstory image 3

15-Min Recipe: Citrus Salad

VIDEOS

Delhi-NCR air quality stays Very Poor; visuals from AIIMS show haze1:54

Delhi-NCR air quality stays Very Poor; visuals from AIIMS...

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visits SFS Jain Temple in Jaipur, offers prayers2:05

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visits SFS Jain...

Yamaha Motor hosts World Technician Grand Prix to elevate global mechanic skills2:30

Yamaha Motor hosts World Technician Grand Prix to elevate...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO