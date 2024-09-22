News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Haddad wins Korea Open title following gutsy comeback

Haddad wins Korea Open title following gutsy comeback

September 22, 2024 21:39 IST
Beatriz Haddad MaiaIMAGE: Beatriz Haddad Maia in actionPhotograph: Andrew Kelley

Third-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia rebounded from a first-set hiccup to record a 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia on Sunday in the final of the Korea Open in Seoul.

The WTA 500 singles title was the first of the season and fourth overall for Haddad Maia, who bounced back from a 26-minute loss in the first set to topple Kasatkina. The 28-year-old Brazilian won the match in one hour, 50 minutes to capture her first title since the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai.

 

Haddad had two aces, won 71.7 percent of her first-serve points and saved four of seven break points to upend Kasatkina.

Thailand Open

Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova secured her maiden career title following her 6-4, 6-4 victory over German Laura Siegemund in Hua Hin.

Sramkova, 27, followed up reaching her first WTA final last week in Monastir by dispatching Siegemund in one hour, 56 minutes. After the match, she dedicated the trophy "to my grandpa, who is healing from cancer."

Sramkova had two aces and won 71.8 percent of her first-serve points to overcome six double faults.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
