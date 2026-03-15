HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Gulveer Singh Breaks National Half Marathon Record in New York

Gulveer Singh Breaks National Half Marathon Record in New York

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 15, 2026 20:04 IST

x

Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh made history at the New York City Half Marathon, securing third place and shattering the national record.

Gulveer Singh

IMAGE: Gulveer Singh clocked 59.42 seconds to finish third at the New York City Half Marathon. Photograph: SAI Media/X 

Key Points

  • Gulveer Singh secured third place at the New York City Half Marathon, achieving a new national record.
  • Singh's time of 59 minutes 42 seconds broke the previous national half marathon record held by Avinash Sable.
  • Gulveer Singh now holds multiple national records across various distance running events, showcasing his versatility.

Star Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh added another milestone to his career by finishing third at the globally renowned New York City Half Marathon while also resetting the national men's record over the 21.1km distance on Sunday, delivering a superb performance against a strong international field.

The 27-year-old Army runner clocked 59.42 seconds to finish behind South Africa's Adriaan Wildschutt, who clinched the top spot with a time of 59.30 seconds, while Morocco-born American long-distance runner Zouhair Talbi finished second in 59.41 seconds.

 

The previous national record of 1:00:30 was set by steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable at the Delhi Half Marathon in 2020.

Gulveer is the first Indian distance runner to hold multiple national records spanning events from the 3,000m on the track to the 25km road race, while the Asian Games medallist in the 10,000m at the 2022 Asian Games also holds the national records in the men's 5,000m and 10,000m on the track.

He had a good run at the 2025 Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea, winning both the 5,000m and 10,000m races.

Looking ahead: Commonwealth and Asian Games

This year he is confident of a podium finish at both the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in September.

"I'm fit and looking forward to good results in upcoming major international races," said the Army runner who is currently based in Colorado Springs in the United States.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gulveer smashes his own national record
Gulveer smashes his own national record
Gulveer breaks 16-year-old National record in 10000m
Gulveer breaks 16-year-old National record in 10000m
Olympic-bound Sable breaks record at Delhi half marathon
Olympic-bound Sable breaks record at Delhi half marathon
Asian Athletics: Golden double for record-breaking Gulveer
Asian Athletics: Golden double for record-breaking Gulveer
Asian Indoor Championships: Gulveer wins 3000m gold
Asian Indoor Championships: Gulveer wins 3000m gold

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir visit Siddhivinayak Temple1:01

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir visit Siddhivinayak...

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island - Watch1:01

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets...

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit0:55

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO