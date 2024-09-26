A Chess Champion's Mom Moment

IMAGE: Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli with her daughter Hanvika Dronavalli Chandra and team-mates at the All India Chess Federation's felicitation programme in New Delhi. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli is a member of the Indian women's team which won a gold medal at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

Amidst the celebrations and accolades, Harika's unwavering dedication to her two-year-old daughter Hanvika shone through.

While representing India at the Chess Olympiad, Harika was away from her daughter for over three weeks.

During the felicitation ceremony honoring the gold-medal winning teams, she heard Hanvika's voice calling out from the audience. Harika stepped off the stage, hugged her daughter, and carried her to the back of the hall.

IMAGE: What are Grandmasters Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh telling each other? Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi hosted the Indian men's and women's chess teams at his home at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday, celebrating their historic double gold medal victory at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad.

IMAGE: The gold medalists at the All India Chess Federation's felicitation programme in New Delhi. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: D Gukesh with Tania Sachdev. Video: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

Earlier in the day, the Sports Authority of India shared a video of the chess players heading to Modi's residence, tweeting, 'Our proud Indian #Chess teams head to meet our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi post their stupendous Gold medal victory at #ChessOlympiad2024. Super proud of you champs! Keep the India's flag flying high on the global stage.'