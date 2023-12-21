News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gukesh takes Chennai Grand Masters title with win over compatriot Erigaisi

Gukesh takes Chennai Grand Masters title with win over compatriot Erigaisi

Source: PTI
December 21, 2023 22:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Gukesh D won the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship. Photograph: ANI

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh won the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship title in Chennai on Thursday, edging out compatriot Arjun Erigaisi on the tie-break after they finished equal on points.

The Chennai GM, who finished with a score of 4.5 points from seven rounds after a draw against fellow Indian GM P Harikrishna in the final round, improved his chances of qualifying for next year's Candidates tournament.

 

Erigaisi tied Gukesh for first place with 4.5 points after he defeated Hungarian Sanan Sjugirov in the final round, but the latter came up trumps on the basis of a better tie-break score.

The top three places were taken by the Indians, with Harikrishna finishing in the third place.

The tournament win puts Gukesh in the lead in the Fide Circuit standings and greatly improves his qualification chances for the Candidates tournament.

The Fide Circuit ends with the World Rapid Championship to be held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) from December 25-31.

Gukesh remained unbeaten through the seven rounds, scoring two wins to go with five draws while Erigaisi, who began with a loss to Harikrishna posted three wins.

Harikrishna and Aronian, who drew all their seven matches, were unbeaten.

Iranian GM Maghsoodloo, who was also in contention for the Candidates and required a tournament win here, had a modest run and could only finish sixth (with 3.5 points).

Results after Round 7:

D Gukesh drew P Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi beat Sanan Sjugirov (Hungary), Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran) beat Alexandr Predke (Serbia), Pavel Eljanov (Ukraine) drew Levon Aronian (USA).

Final Standings:

1. D Gukesh 4.5 points, 2. Arjun Erigaisi 4.5 points, 3. P Harikrishna 4 points, 4. Pavel Eljanov 4 points, 5. Levon Aronian 3.5 points, 6. Parham Maghsoodloo 3.5 points, 7. Sanan Sjugirov 2.5 points, 8. Alexandr Predke 1.5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Teary-eyed Sakshi hangs up her boots in protest
SEE: Teary-eyed Sakshi hangs up her boots in protest
2024 Olympics: The major security challenges for Paris
2024 Olympics: The major security challenges for Paris
Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband
Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband
ED summons routine, says Tejashwi; may skip on Friday
ED summons routine, says Tejashwi; may skip on Friday
TMC hopes for tie-up in Bengal; Cong, CPM reluctant
TMC hopes for tie-up in Bengal; Cong, CPM reluctant
Rahul faces EC action over 'pickpocket' jibe at PM
Rahul faces EC action over 'pickpocket' jibe at PM
Parl aproves bill on process to appoint CEC, ECs
Parl aproves bill on process to appoint CEC, ECs

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Erigaisi downs top-seed; Gukesh holds onto lead

Erigaisi downs top-seed; Gukesh holds onto lead

It was a very sad time for me: Brij Bhushan

It was a very sad time for me: Brij Bhushan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances