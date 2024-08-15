News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid

Grand Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa finishes last in rapid

Source: PTI
August 15, 2024 21:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa lost to Lenier Dominguez of the United States in the seventh round. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

India's Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa had a rare bad in the office, finishing at the bottom of the table in the rapid section of Saint Louis Rapid and blitz chess tournament in St Louis, United States.

Having lost three and drawn three coming into the third and final day of rapid competition, Praggnanadhaa lost to Lenier Dominguez of the United States in the seventh round. Another American Hikaru Nakamura also proved too stronger for the Indian in the final game.

In the eighth round, the Indian played out a draw with Alireza Firouzja of France to finish his event at a disappointing four points out of a possible 18.

Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and French duo of Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Firouzja were tied for the top spot on 11 points each in what was one of the closely contested rapid section of the Grand Chess tour.

 

The three leaders at this point are followed by Armenian-turned-American Levon Aronian, a full point behind, and USA's Wesley So, Dominguez and Nakamura, who share the fifth on nine points apiece.

Not far behind are Nodirbek Abdusatoorov of Uzbekistan and last year's tour winner Fabiano Caruana of the United States on eight points each and Praggnanandhaa was a distant 10th

right now.

With each win, worth two points in rapid section, the attention will now shift to the blitz wherein the players will play a double round robin or 18 games.

The point system comes back to normal in the US$ 175000 prize money tournament and one point will be awarded for a win and half for a draw.

Praggnanandhaa will need a miracle in the blitz section in order to come back in the tournament and the chances of winning this leg rest with Firouzja, who also has a slim chance to go to the top spot in the tour rankings if he finishes well ahead of Caruana, who is the current leader.

While Praggnanandhaa is safe on the third spot in the tour rankings for now, an improved performance in blitz might just help the Indian to go ahead of his nearest rival and compatriot D Gukesh, who is currently fourth and will join the others in the Sinquefield Cup, slated to take place right after this event.

Final Standings Rapid: 1-3: Ian Nepomniachtchi (FID), Alireza Firouzja (FRA), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA) 11 points each; 4: Levon Aronian (ARM) 10; 5-7: Lenier Dominguez (USA), Wesley So, (USA), Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 9 each, Fabiano Caruana (USA), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB) 8 each; 10: R Praggnanandhaa (IND) 4.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Whole of India is with Vinesh, she is a champion'
'Whole of India is with Vinesh, she is a champion'
Hosting 2036 Olympics is India's dream: Modi
Hosting 2036 Olympics is India's dream: Modi
'Vinesh deserved atleast a silver; this is injustice'
'Vinesh deserved atleast a silver; this is injustice'
Probe begins against Hasina, 9 others for genocide
Probe begins against Hasina, 9 others for genocide
Doctors resume strike post Kolkata hospital vandalism
Doctors resume strike post Kolkata hospital vandalism
V V S Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah
V V S Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah
Non-biscuit portfolio key driver of Britannia's growth
Non-biscuit portfolio key driver of Britannia's growth

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

How Do We Prepare For LA 2028? We Don't.

How Do We Prepare For LA 2028? We Don't.

SEE: Manu Bhaker coaches Modi on pistol

SEE: Manu Bhaker coaches Modi on pistol

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances