News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Govers hat-trick as Australia rout India in second hockey Test

Govers hat-trick as Australia rout India in second hockey Test

Source: PTI
November 27, 2022 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia's Blake Govers celebrates scoring a goal during the second hockey Test against India at MATE Stadium in Adelaide, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Australia's Blake Govers celebrates scoring a goal during the second hockey Test against India at MATE Stadium in Adelaide, on Sunday. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

Blake Govers slammed a hat-trick as Australia routed India 7-4 in a high-scoring second hockey Test  in Adelaide on Sunday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led by example to give India an early advantage when he converted a penalty in the third minute.

 

But the visitors’ joy was short-lived as the Kookaburras bounced back with Govers and Jack Welch leading the goal spree.

Having scored the winning goals in the close 5-4 victory in the first Test on Saturday, Govers was again in the thick of action.

He scored in the 12th, 27th and 53rd minute respectively, while Welch struck a brace with goal in the 17th and 24th minute.

Jake Whetton (48th) and Jacob Anderson (49th) were the other goal-scorers for Australia, who extended their winning streak over India to 12 matches.

Hardik Singh (25th) and Mohammed Raheel (penalty, 36th minute) accounted for India’s other two goals, while Harmanpreet completed his brace in the final minute (60th) of the match.

The third match of the series will be played on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Magnificent Mbappe shows no signs of stopping
Magnificent Mbappe shows no signs of stopping
FIFA WC: No Neymar, no worry for talent-ridden Brazil
FIFA WC: No Neymar, no worry for talent-ridden Brazil
Federer's retirement takes a chunk out of Nadal's life
Federer's retirement takes a chunk out of Nadal's life
Heavy rain washes out NZ vs India 2nd ODI in Hamilton
Heavy rain washes out NZ vs India 2nd ODI in Hamilton
What PM Modi has in mind for India as G20 chair
What PM Modi has in mind for India as G20 chair
MP files FIR over pro-Pak slogans at Rahul's yatra
MP files FIR over pro-Pak slogans at Rahul's yatra
India logs 343 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths
India logs 343 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Davis Cup: Canada down Italy, set up Australia final

Davis Cup: Canada down Italy, set up Australia final

Messi revives Argentina, but can he match Maradona?

Messi revives Argentina, but can he match Maradona?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances