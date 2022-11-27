Govers hat-trick as Australia rout India in second hockey Test

IMAGE: Australia's Blake Govers celebrates scoring a goal during the second hockey Test against India at MATE Stadium in Adelaide, on Sunday. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

Blake Govers slammed a hat-trick as Australia routed India 7-4 in a high-scoring second hockey Test in Adelaide on Sunday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led by example to give India an early advantage when he converted a penalty in the third minute.

But the visitors’ joy was short-lived as the Kookaburras bounced back with Govers and Jack Welch leading the goal spree.

Having scored the winning goals in the close 5-4 victory in the first Test on Saturday, Govers was again in the thick of action.

He scored in the 12th, 27th and 53rd minute respectively, while Welch struck a brace with goal in the 17th and 24th minute.

Jake Whetton (48th) and Jacob Anderson (49th) were the other goal-scorers for Australia, who extended their winning streak over India to 12 matches.

Hardik Singh (25th) and Mohammed Raheel (penalty, 36th minute) accounted for India’s other two goals, while Harmanpreet completed his brace in the final minute (60th) of the match.

The third match of the series will be played on Wednesday.