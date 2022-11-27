News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Davis Cup: Canada down Italy, set up final with Australia

Davis Cup: Canada down Italy, set up final with Australia

November 27, 2022 09:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil celebrate victory over Italians Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini in the Davis semi-finals, at Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, in Malaga, Spain, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil celebrate victory over Italians Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini in the Davis semi-finals, at Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, in Malaga, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Canada booked a showdown with Australia in the Davis Cup final after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil edged out Italians Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini 7-6(2), 7-5 in a tightly fought decisive doubles affair on Saturday.

The Canadians will be chasing their first title in the men's team competition when they take on 28-times champions Australia on Sunday in Malaga, Spain.

 

Down an early break in the first set, Auger-Aliassime let out a triumphant roar as he converted a break point with a forehand winner in the sixth game and never took his foot off the gas, sealing the tiebreak with an ace.

Auger-Aliassime, sixth in the singles rankings, harnessed his powerful serve to fend off three break points in the final game and celebrated with a chest bump with Pospisil, who excelled at the competition despite beginning the week without any clothes after his bags were lost en route from a Challenger Tour event.

"Davis Cup is always a wild week and I would say the most fun, as a player," Pospisil said. "We got more to do."

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego celebrates beating Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

IMAGE: Italy's Lorenzo Sonego celebrates beating Canada's Denis Shapovalov. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Auger-Aliassime was brought in as a last-minute substitution on the doubles team after compatriot Denis Shapovalov lost earlier in the day to Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-4 in a physically punishing marathon match.

"We knew coming this week that we could make some changes depending on how singles went and I just feel like the whole team connected around this idea and there was no ego in the wrong places," said Auger-Aliassime.

"Everybody just has the clear idea of the main goal, which is lifting the cup tomorrow."

Earlier in the day, Auger-Aliassime sent over a dozen aces as he handily beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 to keep Canada alive.

On Friday, Australia reached the final for the first time in 19 years with a 2-1 win over Croatia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Magnificent Mbappe shows no signs of stopping
Magnificent Mbappe shows no signs of stopping
PIX: Messi keeps dream alive with magic strike
PIX: Messi keeps dream alive with magic strike
Federer's retirement takes a chunk out of Nadal's life
Federer's retirement takes a chunk out of Nadal's life
PIX: Argentina and Mexico fans' rivalry rocks Qatar
PIX: Argentina and Mexico fans' rivalry rocks Qatar
Magnificent Mbappe shows no signs of stopping
Magnificent Mbappe shows no signs of stopping
Messi revives Argentina, but can he match Maradona?
Messi revives Argentina, but can he match Maradona?
Lewandowski finally breaks his World Cup duck
Lewandowski finally breaks his World Cup duck

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Messi revives Argentina, but can he match Maradona?

Messi revives Argentina, but can he match Maradona?

Australia overcome Croatia to enter Davis Cup final

Australia overcome Croatia to enter Davis Cup final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances