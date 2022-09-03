News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli Trains With Special Mask For Pakistan Game

Kohli Trains With Special Mask For Pakistan Game

By Rediff Cricket
September 03, 2022 14:39 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli pushed himself to the next level as he underwent an unusual training session with a high altitude mask.
 

Ahead of another India-Pakistan game at the Asia Cup on Sunday, Virat Kohli decided to test himself like never before.

Kohli underwent an unusual training session at the ICC Cricket Academy ground in Dubai.

Two days ahead of the match, India had an optional training session on Friday, Kohli participated in it and pulled off a training we haven't seen him do.

Kohli had one of those high-altitude face masks on, one that makes you feel what it is like in the hills, where the air pressure is low. He has been spotted wearing the same mask, but in previous instances it has been while the batter was training in the gym.

Kohli took short sprints on the ground. He completed one sprint, took a 30 second break and went at it again, which is a cardio activity that enhances the heart and lung capacities.

Kohli was seen timing himself and had a member of the team support staff assisting him during the session as he tested his endurance.

