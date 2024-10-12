News
Home  » Sports » Global Chess League: Kings edge Pipers in a thriller to enter final

Global Chess League: Kings edge Pipers in a thriller to enter final

Source: PTI
October 12, 2024 11:05 IST
Magnus Carlsen of SG Pipers in action against Alireza Firouzja of Continental Kings

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen of SG Pipers in action against Alireza Firouzja of Continental Kings during the the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in London on Friday. Photograph: Global Chess League

Reigning champions Triveni Continental Kings rallied to outwit Alpine SG Pipers 9-7 in a nail-biting finish, securing their spot in the final of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in London for the second consecutive year.

The Continental Kings will face PBG Alaskan Knights in the championship match on Saturday.

The spotlight on Friday was firmly on the decisive showdown between SG Pipers and Continental Kings, both vying for a place in the final.

SG Pipers entered the match with 18 match points and 81 game points, while Continental Kings, with 15 match points but a higher tally of 90 game points, knew that a victory would see them leapfrog their rivals into the final.

The high stakes were clear from the outset, with FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich making the ceremonial first move in the clash of titans on the icon board: Alireza Firouzja of Continental Kings versus Magnus Carlsen of SG Pipers.

Magnus Carlsen

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen defeated Alireza Firouzja to give SG Pipers the lead. Photograph: Global Chess League

SG Pipers started off strong, securing promising positions on the top two boards, while Hou Yifan took control against Alexandra Kosteniuk on board four.

A draw on board three between Teimour Radjabov and Richard Rapport maintained the tension.

At this point, SG Pipers appeared poised for victory.

However, rapid chess often swings dramatically in mere moments.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

IMAGE: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa misplayed his winning position against Wei Yi, resulting in a draw. Photograph: Global Chess League

Valentina Gunina provided Continental Kings with a critical win over Kateryna Lagno, while Carlsen eventually defeated Firouzja on the icon board, putting SG Pipers in a slim lead.

Wei Yi then turned a losing position into a draw against Indian prodigy Ramesh Praggnanandhaa, and Kosteniuk salvaged a draw against Hou Yifan.

 

With SG Pipers clinging to a narrow 7-6 lead, everything came down to the final game on the prodigy board in which Javokhir Sindarov of Continental Kings dominated Daniel Dardha, holding his nerve under time pressure to secure a crucial victory.

Sindarov's win swung the match in Continental Kings' favor, completing a stunning 9-7 comeback and booking their place in the final.

