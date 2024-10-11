News
'It was one of the best days of my life but also one of the worst'

October 11, 2024 20:35 IST
To mark World Mental Health Day, English footballer Connolly opens up about alcoholism, rehab

Brighton and Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain, on October 5, 2019

IMAGE: Brighton and Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain, on October 5, 2019. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Sunderland's Ireland forward Aaron Connolly has revealed he has battled alcoholism for several years, saying he spent a month in rehab this summer after realising the addiction was killing him.

The 24-year-old, who opened up about his alcoholism in an interview on second-tier Sunderland's website to mark World Mental Health Day, pointed to his brilliant Premier League start when still a teenager as the beginning of his downward spiral.

 

"I had everything a young boy could dream of but I couldn't get hold of my addiction," Connolly said.

He was 19 and playing for Brighton & Hove Albion when he scored his first two Premier League goals in a game against Tottenham Hotspur, his first start.

"My phone was blowing up (after the Spurs game)," Connolly said.

"It was one of the best days of my life but also one of the worst because the following five years came from that.

"I stopped working. I started to believe the hype and I didn't turn into a good person after that. I was tough to be around, no one could tell me anything. I didn't know how to deal with it, to be honest.

"I always say to my parents that I started to live the life of a footballer without the football side of it and that was the hardest bit to admit at the time -- that I wasn't doing all the things that had got myself in that position. It hurts to look back at it and speak it.

"I had problems off the pitch and it was highlighted a lot. I lost track of myself, lost track of why I was playing football, chasing things that I was never chasing before that Tottenham goal."

Connolly scored eight times for Hull City last season, but said his life was falling apart off the pitch. While his joy once came from playing football, he began looking forward more to getting drunk afterwards.

"I decided at the end of July that it was too much, I couldn't do it, live the way I was doing," he said. "It was killing the people around me, family and friends. Mainly it was killing me."

He calls rehab the "best and worst" month of his life.

"My life was so unmanageable. I couldn't control my alcohol. It got to a point where I had to make a decision that I needed to go to a treatment clinic," he said.

"I told my agent not to contact any clubs. I wasn't doing this for football. I was doing this so I could get my life back."

Connolly signed for Sunderland in September after his Hull contract expired. He has not featured in any games yet although he was on the bench for the 2-2 home draw with Leeds United in the Championship on October 4.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
More like this

'We want guys to expand their own game'

'We want guys to expand their own game'

IOC penalises IOA over ongoing internal row

IOC penalises IOA over ongoing internal row

