News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » German Open: Lakshya stunned; India challenge ends

German Open: Lakshya stunned; India challenge ends

Source: PTI
March 08, 2023 21:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen was handed a shocking first round defeat in the German Open. Photograph: Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a shock opening round exit from the German Open badminton tournament after a straight-game defeat to Christo Popov of France in the men's singles, in Mulheim, Germany on Wednesday.

The world number 12 and sixth seeded Sen went down to world No 41 Popov 19-21 16-21 in a round of 32 clash, lasting 46 minutes.

 

All the three other Indians also lost their respective round one matches to end the country's campaign  in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Mithun Manjunath fought hard but lost his men's singles first round match to Singapore's fourth seeded Loh Kean Yew 8-21 21-19 11-21.

In women's singles, Malvika Bansod suffered a 13-21 14-21 defeat to fifth seed and world number six Wang Zhi Yi of China, while Tasnim Mir lost to eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 8-21 10-21.

With the disappointing results on Wednesday, India's campaign in the tournament ended.

The Indians mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa had lost their first round match on Tuesday against the Scottish duo of Adam Hall and Julie Macpherson 10-21 12-21. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX! UP Warriorz celebrate International Women's Day
PIX! UP Warriorz celebrate International Women's Day
'What we will miss is the competition'
'What we will miss is the competition'
You are my new hero: Gavaskar tells Lakshya Sen
You are my new hero: Gavaskar tells Lakshya Sen
WPL PIX: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL PIX: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Aus PM begins first India tour with Sabarmati visit
Aus PM begins first India tour with Sabarmati visit
India gets satellite jointly developed by Nasa, Isro
India gets satellite jointly developed by Nasa, Isro
Cops face action over girls' molestation in MP school
Cops face action over girls' molestation in MP school

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

German Open: Srikanth out, Sen to spearhead India

German Open: Srikanth out, Sen to spearhead India

Murray won't 'go nuts' if Russians, Belarusians play

Murray won't 'go nuts' if Russians, Belarusians play

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances