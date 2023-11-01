News
German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case

November 01, 2023 16:51 IST
IMAGE: Alexander Zverev "rejects the accusation made against him" by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Alexander Zverev has been ordered by a Berlin court to pay an undisclosed fine for physically abusing the mother of his child, the German tennis player's lawyers said, adding that he would contest the court order.

 

The former world number two "rejects the accusation made against him" by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020, his lawyers said. The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.

The Guardian reported that the Tiergarten District Court in Berlin fined Zverev 450,000 euros ($476,000).

In January, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) closed an investigation that was launched after another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse. The ATP cited insufficient evidence as its reason for dropping the case.

Zverev, 26, is currently playing at the Paris Masters, where he beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday. He is set to face Ugo Humbert in the second round on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
