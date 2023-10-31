News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Injured Sindhu out of action for 'few weeks'

Injured Sindhu out of action for 'few weeks'

Source: PTI
October 31, 2023 22:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: P V Sindhu was forced to concede her second round match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong due to a knee injury at the French Open Super 750 event. Photograph: P V Sindhu/Instagram

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu has been ruled out of action for the next few weeks after scans found a niggle in her left knee.

 

Last week, the 28-year-old from Hyderabad was forced to concede her second round match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong due to a knee injury at the French Open Super 750 event in Rennes.

"After returning from France and undergoing a knee scan, we've found a niggle in my left knee. In hindsight, conceding the match was the best call," Sindhu said in a social media post on Tuesday.

"Doctors have been advised a few weeks rest before I begin training again. The break is also an opportunity to focus on the upcoming Olympics. I shall be back on the court very soon."

Sindhu, who has been struggling with form this season, had returned to the top 10 last Tuesday after a gap of six months by climbing two spots following back-to-back semi-final finishes at Arctic Open and Denmark Open.

The Indian had slipped to World no. 17 in August.

The next tournaments scheduled this month in the BWF World Tour include the Korea Masters Super 300 (Nov 7-12), Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 (Nov 14-19), China Masters Super 750 (Nov 21 to 26) and Syed Modi India International Super 300 (Nov 28 to Dec 3).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'My best is yet to come'
'My best is yet to come'
Messi dedicates his eighth Ballon d'Or to Maradona
Messi dedicates his eighth Ballon d'Or to Maradona
Saudi to host 2034 FIFA WC after Australia drops out
Saudi to host 2034 FIFA WC after Australia drops out
Confident Pakistan target semis after Bangladesh win
Confident Pakistan target semis after Bangladesh win
Senior Manipur police office officer killed by sniper
Senior Manipur police office officer killed by sniper
J-K cop shot dead by terrorists outside his house
J-K cop shot dead by terrorists outside his house
19 die every hour in India due to road accident
19 die every hour in India due to road accident

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Why Neeraj Chopra switched to non-veg

Why Neeraj Chopra switched to non-veg

Shooter Shriyanka wins Paris Olympics quota

Shooter Shriyanka wins Paris Olympics quota

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances