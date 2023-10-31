Injured Sindhu out of action for 'few weeks'

IMAGE: P V Sindhu was forced to concede her second round match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong due to a knee injury at the French Open Super 750 event. Photograph: P V Sindhu/Instagram

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu has been ruled out of action for the next few weeks after scans found a niggle in her left knee.

Last week, the 28-year-old from Hyderabad was forced to concede her second round match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong due to a knee injury at the French Open Super 750 event in Rennes.



"After returning from France and undergoing a knee scan, we've found a niggle in my left knee. In hindsight, conceding the match was the best call," Sindhu said in a social media post on Tuesday.



"Doctors have been advised a few weeks rest before I begin training again. The break is also an opportunity to focus on the upcoming Olympics. I shall be back on the court very soon."



Sindhu, who has been struggling with form this season, had returned to the top 10 last Tuesday after a gap of six months by climbing two spots following back-to-back semi-final finishes at Arctic Open and Denmark Open.



The Indian had slipped to World no. 17 in August.



The next tournaments scheduled this month in the BWF World Tour include the Korea Masters Super 300 (Nov 7-12), Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 (Nov 14-19), China Masters Super 750 (Nov 21 to 26) and Syed Modi India International Super 300 (Nov 28 to Dec 3).