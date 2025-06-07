HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Gauff's Grand Slam Story: 10 Fast Facts You Can't Miss

Gauff's Grand Slam Story: 10 Fast Facts You Can't Miss

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 07, 2025 23:48 IST

x

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

From teenage prodigy to two-time Grand Slam champion, Coco Gauff’s rise has been nothing short of sensational.

After conquering the 2025 French Open with a gritty win over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, the 21-year-old American has firmly established herself as the face of the new era in women’s tennis.

 

Here's everything you need to know about the trailblazing star who's rewriting history with every swing.

Age: 21

Nation: United States

WTA ranking: 2

Seeding: 2

Grand Slam titles: 2 (US Open 2023, French Open 2025)

EARLY LIFE

* Started playing tennis aged six. Growing up, her tennis idols were Serena and Venus Williams.

CAREER TO DATE

* A former world number one junior, Gauff started her professional career on the ITF circuit in 2018.

* She burst into the spotlight when she became the youngest player to qualify for the main draw in the professional era at the age of 15 years and three months, upsetting five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round. She was beaten in the fourth round by eventual champion Simona Halep. Also won two doubles titles with Caty McNally. Won her maiden WTA singles title in 2019 at Linz.

* Won her second WTA singles title at Parma in 2021.

* Lost to Iga Swiatek in the French Open final in 2022. Finished runners-up in the women's doubles final at the same tournament alongside Jessica Pegula.

* Gauff claimed the Cincinnati Open and Washington D.C. titles in 2023 in the build-up to the U.S. Open. Beat Sabalenka to become the first American woman to win the U.S. Open since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

* During 2024 she won her first Grand Slam doubles title at the French Open with Katerina Siniakova. Also became the female flag bearer for the U.S. at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. She was the youngest-ever U.S. flag bearer and first American tennis player to be awarded the honour. She also captured the season-ending WTA Finals title.

* Gauff beat Sabalenka in the battle of the world's top two players to win the 2025 French Open title.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Coco Gauff Is French Open CHAMPION
Coco Gauff Is French Open CHAMPION
Worst final ever! Sabalenka plans tequila, gummy bear fix
Worst final ever! Sabalenka plans tequila, gummy bear fix
Can record-chasing Alcaraz stop Sinner in his stride?
Can record-chasing Alcaraz stop Sinner in his stride?
'This could've been the last match ever I played here'
'This could've been the last match ever I played here'
Why Indian Tennis Is In A Slump
Why Indian Tennis Is In A Slump

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

8 Festive Recipes For Bakri Eid

webstory image 3

Meet India's Top 10 Women Business Leaders

VIDEOS

Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid al-Adha1:03

Devotees offer Namaz at Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid...

PM's candid interaction with students onboard Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train3:03

PM's candid interaction with students onboard...

Jal Jeevan Mission transforms water access in Churachandpur villages2:13

Jal Jeevan Mission transforms water access in...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD