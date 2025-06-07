French Open Final: Gauff strikes back to take 2nd set

Coco Gauff pounced on Aryna Sabalenka’s mounting errors to grab control of the second set. The American broke immediately, then punished a mistimed backhand from Sabalenka to go up 2-0.

Despite Sabalenka’s flashes of brilliance—26 winners—the tide had turned. Unforced error No. 51 summed up her woes, as Gauff raced to a 3-1 lead.

Serving for the set, Gauff showed composure and class, reeling off four straight points to seal it 6-2.

The French Open final is heading to a decider!

Sabalenka takes first set over Gauff

IMAGE: World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka came out firing in the French Open final. Photograph: French Open/X

Aryna Sabalenka fought hard and edged past Coco Gauff to win the thrilling first set 7-6 (5) of the French Open final on Saturday.

Despite Gauff’s fierce comeback, Sabalenka’s powerful shots and clever drop shots helped her secure the crucial early lead in this high-stakes battle.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka came out firing in the French Open final, grabbing an early break and racing to a 4-1 lead with booming aces and clinical drop shots. But No. 2 seed Coco Gauff wasn’t going down quietly.

After weathering Sabalenka’s early storm, Gauff broke back with a blistering forehand winner and capitalized on a Sabalenka error to claw back to 4-2. A confident hold brought her within one game at 4-3, and suddenly, the match was back on a knife’s edge.

What looked like Sabalenka’s set to dominate quickly shifted. After three deuces, Gauff pulled off a stunning backhand lob that clipped the line—a costly misjudgment by Sabalenka. Moments later, Sabalenka sent her backhand long, allowing Gauff to level the score at 4-4.

Sabalenka then double-faulted, giving Gauff a glimmer of hope, but quickly regrouped with a pinpoint drive to force an error. With just one point separating them at 5-4, Sabalenka was on the brink of claiming the first set.

However, Sabalenka’s struggles with her drop shots continued. After a tense fourth deuce, Gauff capitalized on her sixth break point when Sabalenka fired a forehand long. The match was all square at 5-5, and the crowd was treated to a thrilling contest.

Sabalenka responded by breaking again, using well-disguised drop shots and aggressive net play to take a 6-5 lead and serve for the set. She opened with another slick drop shot, but Gauff stayed in the rally after a backhand sailed long, making it 15-all.

With the pressure mounting, Sabalenka looked to finish the set with a powerful overhead smash, but Gauff answered with a high backhand passing shot to send the set into a tiebreak at 6-6.

In the tiebreak, Gauff took an early lead with sharp cross-court winners while Sabalenka made unforced errors. Both players continued to battle fiercely, exchanging drop shots and volleys at the net.

Sabalenka fought back to level the tiebreak at 5-5, then produced a fantastic backhand volley winner to earn set point at 6-5. The first set was hanging by a thread, showcasing a masterclass of skill and resilience from both players.