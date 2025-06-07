Worst final ever! Sabalenka plans tequila, gummy bear fix

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka looks dejected after losing her women's singles final against Coco Gauff. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka plans to drown the sorrows of her Roland Garros final collapse with tequila and gummy bears on the Greek island of Mykonos, after what she called the worst performance of her recent career on Saturday.

The Belarusian world number one, who committed a staggering 70 unforced errors in a 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 defeat by American Coco Gauff, made no attempt to mask her raw disappointment.

"It felt like a joke, honestly, like somebody from above was just staying there laughing saying 'let's see if you can handle this'," Sabalenka told a press conference, her frustration palpable.

"Honestly, sometimes it felt like she was hitting the ball from the frame. Somehow magically the ball lands in the court, and you are kind of on the back foot."

The 27-year-old said it was the worst final she played and the numbers do not lie.

Sabalenka looked on course for the title when she surged into a 4-1, 40-0 lead in the opening set, but what followed was a spectacular meltdown.

She struggled with her serve, dishing up six double faults, and Gauff's victory was more down to Sabalenka's collapse than the American's level of play.

"This will hurt so much," the Belarusian said as she stifled tears on court Philippe Chatrier.

"Thank you my team for the support, I'm sorry for this terrible final. As always I will come back stronger," the three-time Grand Slam champion said.

Sabalenka plans to take time off and forget about tennis for a while.

"I already have a flight booked to Mykonos and alcohol, sugar. I just need couple of days to completely forget about this crazy world and this crazy -- if I could swear, I would swear right now, but this crazy thing that happened today," she said.

"I think everyone understands. I'm just trying to be very polite right now, but there is no other word that could describe what just happened today on the court."

"Tequila, gummy bears and swimming, being like a tourist for a couple of days."