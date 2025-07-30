HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gauff survives 23 double faults in 3-hour thriller

Gauff survives 23 double faults in 3-hour thriller

July 30, 2025 12:01 IST

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff returns the ball against Danielle Collins. Photograph: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images/Reuters

Top seeds Alexander Zverev of Germany and American Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of the Canadian Open on Tuesday after both players were pushed hard by their opponents.

World number three Zverev, playing in his first match since his first-round loss at Wimbledon, was far from his best but emerged with a 7-6(6), 6-4 win over Adam Walton under the lights in Toronto.

 

Momentum shifted firmly in Zverev's favour when he won a 52-shot rally in the first set tiebreak, and he sealed the win on a double fault by the Australian in the second set.

"It was a very important moment, very important point for me," Zverev said. "Lucky to get through in the first set and finish it off in two."

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev hits a ball to Adam Walton (not pictured) during the second round at Sobeys Stadium. Photograph: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images/Reuters

Zverez said he did not play his "prettiest" match but was proud of how he battled after taking a break from the game following his early Wimbledon exit.

"I took some time off, which I needed also for myself. I’m happy to be playing again," he added.

Zverev next plays 32nd seed Matteo Arnaldi on Thursday.

On the women's side, top seed Gauff was two points from defeat but battled back to beat fellow American Danielle Collins 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2) in a nearly three-hour battle to reach the third round.

French Open champion Gauff overcame 23 double faults and 74 unforced errors to beat Collins in their first career meeting.

"I was practicing well and I don't think I transferred it today, but hopefully I got my bad match of the tournament out of the way," Gauff said.

Several top players withdrew ahead of the Masters and WTA 1000 tournament including world number ones Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

