From play to policy: Modi dives into gaming world

PM Modi interacts with top Indian gamers; tries his hands on few games

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a free-wheeling interaction with some well-known gamers about a range of aspects, including the difference between gaming and gambling. A full video of the interaction was released on Saturday. PM Modi was seen curiously asking various questions to the gamers. The Prime Minister also tried his hand at a few games.

During the interaction PM Modi discussed the differences between gaming and gambling. He also asked gamers to send an e-mail mentioning all their problems with exact key points to his office.

"To regulate would not be ideal because it is the nature of government to intervene, that is its fundamental nature. Either impose restrictions under the law or try to understand and mould it basis our country's needs. Bring it under an organised, legal structure and uplift the reputation," Modi said during an interaction with top gamers on being asked if there could be a regulatory body for gaming.

"Once that is achieved, it will be hard for anyone to bring it down. My endeavour is to uplift the nation to a level that by 2047, the middle class does not require unnecessary government intervention.

Otherwise, we will remain trapped in the cycle of paperwork, documents and legal systems. It is the poor who need the government the most in difficult times..." Modi added.

The PM also urged the gamers to think of devloping games on a variety of subjects.

"Today, world leaders talk about global warming and climate change. People talk about various solutions, but I have presented something different to the world, and that is Mission LiFE! Now, envision a game aimed at addressing global climate issues, where the gamer explores various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach towards climate" the PM said.

"You can also develop a game based on 'Swachh Bharat'. The game theme could revolve about cleanliness...and every child should play this... The youth should embrace Indian values and understand their true significance" the PM added.

The interaction featured famous Indian gamers including Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht.

The gaming industry in India peaked in 2019 and since then, various games have emerged based on Indian mythology, and the government has been recognizing the creativity.

While the country's Esports landscape is mobile-dominated, it is the PC title League of Legends that is making the country proud. Despite the game having no official server in India, the determination and passion of the game's talented athletes saw them utilize their skills to impressively qualify for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.