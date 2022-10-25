News
French Open: Rankireddy-Chirag move in last 16

Source: PTI
October 25, 2022 23:35 IST
Chirag Shetty, left, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy strutted into the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open

IMAGE: Chirag Shetty, left, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy strutted into the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open. Photograph: BAI/Twitter

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rallied to beat France's Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov to enter the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the French Open Super 750 tournament in Paris on Tuesday.

 

The World No 8 Indian duo lost the first game 19-21, but recovered strongly to win the next two 21-9, 21-13 in their round of 32 match.

However, Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the tournament after losing their opening women's doubles match in straight games.

Treesa and Gayatri put up a gallant fight before losing 21-23, 20-22 to sixth-seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

In the mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also didn’t go past the first round, losing 13-21, 16-21 to Japan's Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
