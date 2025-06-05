HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Seed-Slayer Boisson Can Now Do Without Donations!

June 05, 2025 19:53 IST

IMAGE: Lois Boisson reacts after winning the first set against sixth seed Mirra Andreeva in the French Open quarterfinals in Paris on Wednesday. Photograph: Susan Mullane/Reuters

French Open semifinalist Lois Boisson will earn at least 690,000 euros ($789,636.00) from her fairytale run at Roland Garros which means the local favourite will no longer have to rely on crowdfunding in a bid to boost her finances.

The French wild card came into the tournament having earned about 20,000 euros this year but even if she loses to American Coco Gauff in the semifinals on Thursday, the World No. 361 can expect endorsements and sponsorships to come flooding in.

If Boisson beats the second-seeded American and reaches the final she will receive a cheque for 1,275,000 euros, while if the 22-year-old wins the title she will pocket 2,550,000 euros.

 

Boisson started a crowdfunding campaign a year ago, asking for help to "get back to the highest level and make it to the four Grand Slams this year" after suffering a serious knee injury just before Roland Garros, where she got a wild card.

Boisson received another invitation from the French tennis federation to play at the tournament again this year and has not disappointed, beating world number three Jessica Pegula and Russian prodigy Mirra Andreeva in the two previous rounds.

She only got 100 euros in crowdfunding in a year before that jumped above 1,000 just before the semifinals but the talented youngster won't need to seek donations now.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
