Indonesia Open: Error-prone Sindhu falters at crunch

Indonesia Open: Error-prone Sindhu falters at crunch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
June 05, 2025 16:42 IST

Sindhu PV

IMAGE: P V Sindhu reacts during her second round match against Pornpawee Chochuwong at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta on Thursday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu faltered in the deciding game to lose to World No. 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the women's singles second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament in Jakarta on Thursday.

Sindhu squandered a 15-11 lead in the decider to go down 22-20, 10-21, 18-21 in a 78-minute gruelling battle.

"I think I should have converted the advantage into a win. I was leading 16-13 in the third set, but I think it was a bit faster thereafter, so I had to control a lot more. She took the lead and I think I made it equal at 18 all. It was anybody's game at that point," Sindhu said.

"But overall, I'm happy with my performance. It would have been really good if I would have converted it into a win today. But yeah, a lot to learn from this match and this tournament as well and prepare for the next one."

 

Sindhu looked in control after overturning a 10-16 deficit to take the opening game. With 15-11 up in the decider, the momentum was firmly on her side but a series of errors proved costly.

Chochuwong capitalised on it, turning the match around by winning five straight points, four of which coming from Sindhu's miscued smashes and drops as she struggled to cope with the opponent's high-speed game.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
