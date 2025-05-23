HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sabalenka hungry for success at Roland Garros

May 23, 2025

 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka has suffered painful near-misses at Roland Garros, including a quarter-final exit last year when illness struck at an inopportune time

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka has suffered painful near-misses at Roland Garros, including a quarter-final exit last year when illness struck at an inopportune time. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka is determined not to let anything upset her title hopes — or her digestion — as she eyes a first French Open title, insisting she relishes the pressure of being the player to beat.

The 26-year-old Belarusian arrives in Paris as the top seed at a Grand Slam for the second straight time, following her run to the Australian Open final in January.

While she admits to embracing the target on her back, Sabalenka insisted on Friday that rankings mean little in the unpredictable world of major tournaments.

"Honestly, I just love it so much, knowing there's someone chasing me," Sabalenka told reporters. "I take it as a challenge. Every time I go out there, it's like, okay, let's see who's ready for the pressure moments."

 

Sabalenka, who has never reached the final at Roland Garros, believes she is now better equipped both physically and mentally to challenge on clay, a surface she concedes took her years to master.

"On clay, power's not enough," she said. "You have to build the point three or four times, you have to be physically and mentally ready, and you need variety. This surface made me work really hard to get to this level."

The Belarusian has suffered painful near-misses at Roland Garros, including a quarter-final exit last year when illness struck at an inopportune time. Sabalenka joked she had learned from that episode.

"I’m definitely not going to go for the same meal I had before that match," she smiled. "The lesson is learned. We made adjustments on my food, and we'll make sure it doesn't happen again."

While much of the attention will be on a potential semi-final showdown with defending champion Iga Swiatek, Sabalenka was keen to keep the focus on herself.

"I don't have expectations for anyone else. Grand Slams are tricky. Everyone feels pressure, there are always upsets. I'd prefer to stay in my own bubble and focus on my game," she said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
