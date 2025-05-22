French Open: Sinner could meet Djokovic in semis; Alcaraz faces Nishikori in opener

Struggling Swiatek will open her campaign against Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner faces challenging times on his Grand Slam return at Roland Garros. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner's Grand Slam return after a doping suspension could be a tough one after the Italian was handed a difficult draw at the French Open on Thursday.

Sinner, beaten by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the Italian Open final on Sunday in his comeback tournament, was drawn in the same half as 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev and several French hopefuls at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz and Sinner, who have claimed the last five Grand Slam titles between them, face potentially tricky first rounds with the Italian meeting France's Arthur Rinderknech and the defending champion playing Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori.

Former world number one Djokovic could face Sinner in the semi-finals.

Jack Draper of Britain, seeded fifth, could play Sinner in the last eight while Djokovic may face German Alexander Zverev for a place in the semis.

In the women's draw, defending champion Iga Swiatek, struggling for form, will open her campaign against Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova and faces a potential semi-final against world number one Aryna Sabalenka, after a quarter-final clash with last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

Belarusian Sabalenka takes on Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia in the opening round.

"This season has had ups and down, but I know my game is there," Swiatek said after the draw, which was made by Paris St Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembele.

A first-round match to watch will feature Japan's Naomi Osaka, a four-times Grand Slam champion, and Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa.

On the other side of the draw, second seed Coco Gauff will start her campaign against Australian Olivia Gadecki with a possible all-American semi-final looming against Jessica Pegula, the third seed.

Another American, Madison Keys, could stand in the way of Gauff in the quarter-finals.