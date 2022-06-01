News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Relieved Rafa After Dogfight With Djoko

Relieved Rafa After Dogfight With Djoko

By Rediff Sports
June 01, 2022 13:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal celebrates as he sends Novak Djokovic packing during their quarter-final match at the French Open on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters
 

In another epic battle, 13-time French Open Champion Rafael Nadal beat World Number 1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to enter the semi-final of the French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Nadal will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.

IMAGE: Rafa is relieved after the win. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Rafa led the first set while Djoko stormed back in the second.

Both players stretched each other, especially in the second set, when Djoko broke Rafa and found a window back into the match.

Nadal cannot believe it!

IMAGE: Rafa can't believe he pulled off a nearly flawless win! Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Rafa reasserted himself with a dominant third set. Djoko started strongest in the fourth, but Rafa denied his attempt to serve out the set and powered to victory in a one-sided tie-break.

The 13-time French Open champion is chasing a record-extending 22nd men's Grand Slam title. But time may be running out for Rafa who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury that had put his participation at the clay court major in doubt.

Nadal breaks into his sweet smile after the big win 

IMAGE: Rafa breaks into his endearing smile after the big win. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

'I don't know what can happen. I think I'm gonna be playing this tournament because we are doing the things to be ready to play this tournament, but I don't know what's gonna happen after here,' Rafa told a news conference after his win on Tuesday, hinting that retirement could be not that far away.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Nadal unsure about future post French Open
Nadal unsure about future post French Open
WATCH: Iga Swiatek Turns 21
WATCH: Iga Swiatek Turns 21
PIX: Zverev tames Alcaraz to return to Paris semis
PIX: Zverev tames Alcaraz to return to Paris semis
Why Akshay asked Modi about mangoes and such
Why Akshay asked Modi about mangoes and such
Vijay Babu arrives in Kochi, appears for questioning
Vijay Babu arrives in Kochi, appears for questioning
ATF price cut by 1.3%, commercial LPG rate reduced
ATF price cut by 1.3%, commercial LPG rate reduced
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Djokovic rues missed chances, says Rafa deserved win

Djokovic rues missed chances, says Rafa deserved win

Mature Gauff ranks education above French Open success

Mature Gauff ranks education above French Open success

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances