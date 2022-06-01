News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal unsure about future post French Open

Nadal unsure about future post French Open

June 01, 2022 09:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 35-year-old said that the presence of his personal doctor to "do things that help" made sure he could play in Paris although he is unsure of what will come next.

Time might be running out for Rafael Nadal who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury that had put his participation in the claycourt major in doubt. 

IMAGE: Time might be running out for Rafael Nadal who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury that had put his participation in the claycourt major in doubt. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Knowing this French Open could be his last, Rafael Nadal had already turned his thoughts to his Roland Garros semi-final match minutes after beating Novak Djokovic in an epic quarter- inal on Tuesday.

 

The 13-time French champion is chasing a record-extending 22nd men's Grand Slam title. But time might be running out for the Spaniard, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury that had put his participation in the claycourt major in doubt.

"I don't know what can happen. I think I'm gonna be playing this tournament because we are doing the things to be ready to play this tournament, but I don't know what's gonna happen after here," Nadal told a news conference after his 6-2,4-6,6-2, 7-6(4) win against world number one Djokovic.

The 35-year-old said that the presence of his personal doctor to "do things that help" made sure he could play in Paris although he is unsure of what will come next.

"I have what I have there in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or a small solution on that, then it's becoming super difficult for me, no. So that's it."

Rafael Nadal discusses a line call with the chair umpire during the quarter-final against Novak Djokovic.   

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal discusses a line call with the chair umpire during the quarter-final against Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Until then, Nadal is already focusing on his next challenge -- a semi-final against German third seed Alexander Zverev.

"In the end it has been a very emotional night for me. I am still playing for nights like today. But it is just a quarter-finals match," he said.

"So I just gave myself a chance to be back on court in two days, play another semi-final here at Roland Garros means a lot to me."

Were Nadal to lose to Zverev, it would not be because of a lack of focus, he said.

"If I am not playing good or if I am losing in that semi-final match, it's not going to be because I'm not gonna be focused on that semi-final match. I have experience on that.

"I am not the kind of guy and player that emotionally goes high and low. I am very stable, I think, emotionally."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
French Open: Sania Mirza-Hradecka knocked out
French Open: Sania Mirza-Hradecka knocked out
French Open PIX: Gauff, Trevisan, reach 1st Slam semis
French Open PIX: Gauff, Trevisan, reach 1st Slam semis
Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or, says Messi
Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or, says Messi
'She was killed 1 day after transfer to safer area'
'She was killed 1 day after transfer to safer area'
WATCH: Iga Swiatek Turns 21
WATCH: Iga Swiatek Turns 21
WATCH: Ashwin Signs Buttler's Jersey
WATCH: Ashwin Signs Buttler's Jersey
Cong leader demands to reopen Charminar for namaz
Cong leader demands to reopen Charminar for namaz

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

French Open: Nadal downs Djokovic to reach semis

French Open: Nadal downs Djokovic to reach semis

PIX: Zverev tames Alcaraz to return to Paris semis

PIX: Zverev tames Alcaraz to return to Paris semis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances