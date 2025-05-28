HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » French Open: Paolini ousts Tomljanovic, enters Round 3

French Open: Paolini ousts Tomljanovic, enters Round 3

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 28, 2025 18:29 IST

x

Paolini

IMAGE: Italian Jasmine Paolini returns a shot during her Round 2 match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the French Open, on Wednesday. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Last year's French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini gave a touch to Rafael Nadal's footprint on Court Phlippe Chatrier before racing into the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, in Paris, on Wednesday.

The Italian fourth seed was barely bothered in a one-sided affair on a gloomy Parisian day as she set up a meeting with Ukrainian lucky loser Yuliia Starodubtseva or Russian Anastasia Potapova.

During the warm-up, Paolini, who is trained by Nadal's former coach Marc Lopez, approached the permanent footprint of the 14-times French Open champion that was installed next to the net on Roland Garros's main court during a ceremony in the Spaniard's honour last Sunday, and gave it a light touch.

"It's hard to play against Ajla, she's very aggressive but I tried to mix it up and play aggressively myself," Paolini said.

"Last year, I played two matches here and a bit at the Olympics, now I'm a bit more used to it (Court Philippe Chatrier).

 

The diminutive Paolini, who easily handled Tomljanovic's all-in approach, sealed the opening set with a cross-court passing shot after dragging her opponent to the net with a subtle drop shot.

She kept her focus in the second set, wrapping it up in front of a barely half-capacity crowd - a common occurrence for the French Open opening match on the main court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

French Open: Olympic champion Zheng reaches Round 3
French Open: Olympic champion Zheng reaches Round 3
Bollipalli-Barrientos knocked out of French Open
Bollipalli-Barrientos knocked out of French Open
PIX: Monfils unleashes the magic in another 5-set epic
PIX: Monfils unleashes the magic in another 5-set epic
Djokovic protege Mensik beats jeers and Muller to advance
Djokovic protege Mensik beats jeers and Muller to advance
Fonseca credits Guga for Brazilian fans at French Open
Fonseca credits Guga for Brazilian fans at French Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of India's First Airports: Runways Of History

webstory image 2

7 Timeless Majrooh Songs

webstory image 3

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

VIDEOS

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert1:25

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

Farah Khan snapped at Mona Singh's new restaurant in Mumbai0:27

Farah Khan snapped at Mona Singh's new restaurant in Mumbai

Spotted: Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai airport1:06

Spotted: Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai airport

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD