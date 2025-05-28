HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Fonseca credits Guga for Brazilian support at French Open

Fonseca credits Guga for Brazilian support at French Open

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 28, 2025 17:47 IST

x

Joao Fonseca received big support from the crowds in his match on Tuesday

IMAGE: Joao Fonseca received big support from the crowds in his first round win over Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open on Tuesday. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca began his French Open campaign with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over Hubert Hurkacz in front of a packed crowd on Court Seven and attributed the huge support to the popularity of compatriot and former champion Gustavo Kuerten.

 

All three of former world number one Kuerten's Grand Slam triumphs came at the French Open (1997, 2000 and 2001) and 18-year-old Fonseca said that he had made the tournament more popular with Brazilian tennis fans.

"I knew there is going to be a lot of Brazilians here in Paris, a lot of Brazilians living here and they come a lot," Fonseca told reporters after his win over 30th seed Hurkacz on Tuesday.

"I think because of Guga (Kuerten), because of the tradition, there is a lot of Brazilians."

One of the rising stars of the men's tour, Fonseca shocked ninth seed Andrey Rublev on his Grand Slam main draw debut at the Australian Open in January and became the youngest Brazilian to win an ATP tournament at the Argentina Open the following month.

Fonseca said he wanted to focus on improving himself instead of the growing pressure brought on by rising expectations.

"Sometimes the pressure is going to come. It's normal. You need to deal with it," he added.

Fonseca may not enjoy the same level of support in the next round on Thursday as he faces Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

French Open: Olympic champion Zheng reaches Round 3
French Open: Olympic champion Zheng reaches Round 3
Asian Athletics: India's Rupal, Pooja win silver
Asian Athletics: India's Rupal, Pooja win silver
Jitesh Sharma Takes RCB Closer To Title
Jitesh Sharma Takes RCB Closer To Title
PIX: Monfils unleashes the magic in another 5-set epic
PIX: Monfils unleashes the magic in another 5-set epic
Boycott's warning for Crawley, Pope ahead of Ind Tests
Boycott's warning for Crawley, Pope ahead of Ind Tests

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of India's First Airports: Runways Of History

webstory image 2

7 Timeless Majrooh Songs

webstory image 3

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

VIDEOS

Gujarat Leads the Way: Safe and Modern Hostels for Single Working Women2:42

Gujarat Leads the Way: Safe and Modern Hostels for Single...

Crushing plant shutdown leaves thousands jobless in PoJK2:58

Crushing plant shutdown leaves thousands jobless in PoJK

64-year-old woman forced to live in a dilapidated mud house for 30 years2:57

64-year-old woman forced to live in a dilapidated mud...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD