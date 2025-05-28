HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bollipalli-Barrientos knocked out of French Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
May 28, 2025 16:34 IST

Bollipalli-Barrientos

IMAGE: India's Rithvik Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos lost to Canada's Gabriel Diallo and Briton Jacob Fearnley 6-0, 6-2 in the French Open men's doubles opening round in Paris, on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Challenger De Santiago

Rithvik Bollipalli's search for his maiden win in a Grand Slam main draw continued as the Indian and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos suffered a tame straight set defeat in the French Open men's doubles opening round, in Paris, on Wednesday.

Canada's Gabriel Diallo and Briton Jacob Fearnley, who knocked out Stanislas Wawrinka in the singles on Monday, dominated the contest, winning 6-0, 6-2 in just 56 minutes at Court 8.

Bollipalli and Barrientos, who won the ATP 250 Chile Open in March, struggled to serve well and make returns, gifting away easy points to their rivals.

Often the Indo-Colombian combo left the gap on the court for their rivals to exploit.

The Indian was broken early with Diallo and Fearnley making some superb returns on his serve. His partner Barrientos too struggled badly to get going and in no time the Canadian-British pair had raced to a commanding 4-0 lead.

 

Fearnley's ferocious forehands from the baseline were already too hot to handle and Bollipalli's lack of control while serving made it too easy for the Canadian-British team.

The Indian struggled to pick a half-volley at 15-30 to offer two set points to the rivals and made a volley error on the following point to surrender the opening set.

There was no twist in the tale except that Barrientos managed to hold his serve in the second game of the second set while Diallo and Fearnley continued to spit fire.

Bollipalli served a double fault to be down by a match point but saved the chance in game eight. Barrientos could not return a powerful Diallo forehand and then sent a ball wide on the next match point.

Later in the day, India's Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will also be in action in the men's doubles. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
