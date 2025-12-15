HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Footballer suffers fractured rib, lung damage in EPL clash

Footballer suffers fractured rib, lung damage in EPL clash

December 15, 2025 23:36 IST

Dan Burn

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Dan Burn in action. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has suffered a fractured rib and damaged his lung following a challenge with Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele in Sunday's 1-0 loss in the Premier League, British media reports said.

 

Newcastle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

England international Burn was taken to hospital after sustaining the injuries late in the first half, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said after the match.

"He was struggling to breathe at halftime. I think it's a real problem," Howe had told reporters.

Newcastle, 12th in the league standings, host Fulham in a League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, before continuing their English top-flight campaign at home against Chelsea on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
