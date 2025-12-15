Footballer suffers fractured rib, lung damage in EPL clash

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Dan Burn in action. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has suffered a fractured rib and damaged his lung following a challenge with Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele in Sunday's 1-0 loss in the Premier League, British media reports said.

Newcastle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

England international Burn was taken to hospital after sustaining the injuries late in the first half, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said after the match.

"He was struggling to breathe at halftime. I think it's a real problem," Howe had told reporters.

Newcastle, 12th in the league standings, host Fulham in a League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, before continuing their English top-flight campaign at home against Chelsea on Saturday.