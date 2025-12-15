HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'A dream and...': Chhetri's fan moment with Messi

December 15, 2025 19:44 IST

Sunil Chhetri

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri took to Instagram to share a post capturing the moment Lionel Messi handed him the signed jersey. Photograph: Sunil Chhetri/Instagram

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri penned an emotional tribute after meeting his childhood idol Lionel Messi during the Argentine legend’s GOAT India Tour event at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Lionel Messi, along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, lit up the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14, delighting fans during the GOAT India Tour event. The evening featured a special moment when the Argentine great presented Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri with a signed Argentina jersey.

The event ended on a memorable note as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar presented Messi with a Team India jersey, followed by photographs featuring Tendulkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Messi and his teammates.

Chhetri later took to Instagram to share a post capturing the moment Messi handed him the signed jersey.

 

"The build-up to Saturday was filled with little fights, and in a rare win, Sunil Chhetri the fan beat Sunil Chhetri the pro, and I couldn't be happier about it. I've been nursing an injury that's restricted me to a hobble and needless to say, I don't like being around even myself when I'm spending more time on the physio's table than the pitch," Chhetri's Instagram post read.

The Indian football legend expressed his gratitude to Leo Messi, De Paul and Suarez. Chhetri also thanked Mumbai for making him feel so loved, which he hasn't taken for granted.

"I almost didn't make the trip to Mumbai, till the fan in me rebelled and went anyway. Turned out, meeting the man who makes me very happy, and whose art is my antidote for all the times I am sad, was exactly what I needed. To be able to express my gratitude to Leomessi in person for everything that he has done for our sport, felt like both - a dream and a duty," the post read.

"It was lovely to meet another World Cup winner in Rodrigo De Paul, and then there was the child-like excitement to share the frame with arguably the most complete No.9 of our generation - Luis Suarez. And Mumbai, you absolute beauty, thank you for making me feel so loved. I do not take it for granted. At the end of it, I guess, both the Chhetri's turned up on Saturday and the joy was twice as much," the Instagram post concluded.

 

 

