Football PIX: Senegal stun Brazil; Germany lose to Colombia

Mane scores a brace as Senegal shock Brazil





IMAGE: Senegal's players celebrate a goal against Brazil during the an international friendly match in Lisbon on Tuesday. Photograph: Senegal Football/Twitter

Sadio Mane scored twice to help Senegal fight back and shock Brazil 4-2 in a friendly in Lisbon on Tuesday, the five-times world champions' third loss in their last four matches.



It was the first time Brazil had lost by two goals since they were beaten 2-0 by Chile in 2015, while they had not conceded four or more in a match since they were humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.



Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil the lead early in the first half and they thought they had won a penalty when Vinicius Jr was fouled inside the box, but the referee's decision was overturned following a VAR review for an offside in the buildup.

IMAGE: Senegal's players celebrate a goal against Brazil during the an international friendly match in Lisbon on Tuesday. Photograph: Senegal Football/Twitter

Senegal made the most of their first chance when the Brazil defence failed to clear a cross into the box and Habib Diallo smashed the ball into the net with a powerful volley in the 22nd minute.



The goal gave Senegal confidence and they scored twice in three minutes after the break, with defender Marquinhos inadvertently deflecting an Ismaiia Sarr header into his own goal before Mane curled a brilliant strike from just inside the box into the far top corner.



Marquinhos made amends for his earlier mistake by scoring Brazil's second from a loose ball inside the box, but Senegal kept their cool and extended their lead when Mane scored from the penalty spot after Nicolas Jackson was fouled inside the box by Brazil goalkeeper Ederson.

IMAGE: Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil the lead early in the first half. Photograph: CBF Futebol/Twitter

It was another blow for Brazil, who have Under-20 manager Ramon Menezes acting as a caretaker coach.



The Brazilian FA (CBF) are still pursuing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to be their new coach. The role has been vacant since the resignation of Tite following their World Cup quarter-final exit in December.



Colombia stun Germany in latest setback for Euro 2024 hosts





IMAGE: Juan Cuadrado scores Colombia's second goal from the penalty spot against Germany during the international friendly match in Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Germany suffered a 2-0 home loss to Colombia in a friendly on Tuesday in their latest setback less than a year before they host Euro 2024.



Luis Diaz's 54th-minute header and Juan Cuadrado's penalty in the 82nd gave the visitors their first victory over the Germans, who were booed at the end.



Germany, who have less than a year to build a battle-hardened team for the continental tournament, had needed two late goals to draw 3-3 with Ukraine last week before Friday's 1-0 loss to Poland.



The four-time world champions have won just one of their last five matches since their shock World Cup group stage exit in December. They have also won only three of their last 11.



"Obviously I am very disappointed that we could not apply what we had set out to do," said Germany coach Hansi Flick.



"There are things that we wanted to try but they backfired."



Flick, who took over in 2021 and is under mounting pressure since the early World Cup elimination, said his players were lacking in confidence.



"What can I say? The arguments are not on our side at the moment. We have to analyse it, draw our lessons," he said after three games without a win.



"This is a cycle that we need to break through. In September we have to bring a different performance. We will see a different team and then the results will start coming," he said. "We are convinced we have a good team and good players."

IMAGE: The dejected Germany's players after losing the match against Colombia. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

The Colombians looked far hungrier in attack, forcing Germany keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen to make a string of good saves in the first half, while Germany's 21-year-old Malick Thiaw was impressive in defence.



The hosts had more than 65% possession but did not manage a single shot on goal for the entire first period, often struggling to play the ball out of their own half.



Colombia took the lead after Emre Can lost possession and Cuadrado whipped in a cross for Diaz to head past Ter Stegen.



The home side briefly upped the tempo but were still vulnerable at the back.



The introduction Niclas Fuellkrug did little to improve things up front and a Joshua Kimmich handball gave the visitors a chance to double the lead with Cuadrado scoring from the spot.



Haaland double fires Norway to win over Cyprus





IMAGE: Erling Haaland scored two goals as Norway beat Cyprus in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group A match in Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo. Photograph: Terje Pedersen/NTB via Reuters

Norway's Erling Haaland scored twice in the second half as they cruised to a 3-1 win over Cyprus on Tuesday to get their Euro 2024 Group A campaign back on track after a shock 2-1 home defeat to Scotland in their previous game.



The win lifts the Norwegians to third in the five-team group on four points from four matches, behind second-placed Georgia on goal difference while Scotland, who are hosting Georgia on Tuesday, top the group with nine points from three games.



Norway broke the deadlock in the 12th minute as Alexander Sorloth's cross from the right flew just over Haaland's but dropped perfectly for Ola Solbakken to blast home his first international goal.



Haaland converted a penalty in the 56th minute and followed that up with another powerful finish on the hour to take his season tally to 56 goals, the most of any player in the top five European leagues and two more than France's Kylian Mbappe.



Grigoris Kastanos scored a stoppage-time consolation for the visitors to reduce the deficit but it could not spoil the party as the Norwegians chalked up their first win in the group.



Lukaku double steers Belgium to victory in Estonia





IMAGE: Romelu Lukaku scores Belgium's first goal against Estonia in Tallinn, Estonia. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Stand-in captain Romelu Lukaku scored twice in three minutes and Johan Bakayoko netted his first international goal as Belgium ended a tumultuous few days with a 3-0 victory over Estonia in their Euro 2024 Group F qualifier on Tuesday.



The visitors had been rocked by a row between new coach Domenico Tedesco and veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the build-up to the game, and made a slow start before Lukaku pounced with two close-range finishes towards the end of the first half.



Austria lead the pool with 10 points from four games, with Belgium in second place on seven points from three matches. Estonia have a single point from their three fixtures.



Belgium took the lead when Lukaku prodded in Aster Vranckx’s right-wing cross from six yards, and three minutes later made it 2-0 via a low cross from the left. Bakayoko added a late third with a fine left-footed finish.



The victory follows a chaotic build-up to the fixture after a war of words between Tedesco and Courtois that has yet to be resolved and has left the latter’s international future in doubt.



Tedesco said on Monday the keeper refused to travel to Estonia after he felt disrespected when, in the absence of injured regular skipper Kevin De Bruyne, Lukaku was named captain for the 1-1 weekend home draw with Austria.



But Courtois has angrily denied this, saying he is nursing a knee injury and had been advised by doctors to skip the game.