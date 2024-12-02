PIX: Real Madrid outclass Getafe; Juventus held

Bellingham, Mbappe lift Real Madrid to win

IMAGE: Real Madrid's players celebrate after Jude Bellingham scored the first goal against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Sunday. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Jude Bellingham converted a penalty and Kylian Mbappe added another goal before halftime to spur Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday as they moved within touching distance of LaLiga leaders Barcelona.



Real climbed to second place in the table with 33 points from 14 matches, one point behind rivals Barcelona, who have played a game more. Getafe sit in 17th place after collecting 13 points from 15 matches.



Real were awarded a penalty in the 30th minute after Getafe right back Allan Nyom brought down centre back Antonio Ruediger in the box as the ball was being delivered from a corner.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe scores Real Madrid's second goal. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Bellingham stepped up to take the penalty instead of Frenchman Mbappe, who had missed a spot kick in Real's 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, and made no mistake as he knocked the ball straight down the middle to easily beat goalkeeper David Soria.



The 21-year-old England midfielder has now netted in three straight league matches.



It did not take Mbappe long to double the lead as he struck in the 38th minute, taking a brilliant ball from Bellingham and whipping it in from outside the box to score his 10th goal of the season across all competitions for Real.



The France captain, who moved to the Bernabeu from French champions Paris St Germain on a free transfer in June, is now also Real's joint-top scorer in the league alongside the injured Vinicius Jr. with eight goals.



Mbappe looked lively, especially in the second half, and nearly made it 3-0 on three occasions. The 25-year-old came closest when he made a superb run through on goal and went around Soria but his effort went just wide.



Real, who spurned a couple of other chances to extend their lead, were thoroughly dominant and held 70% of the possession against Getafe.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe tries to get the ball past Getafe's Juan Iglesias. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Getafe rattled the woodwork twice, including when midfielder John Patrick's shot beat Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the closing minutes of the game.



"They dominated, but realistically we had two (shots against the) posts. With the result we had, it would have been a draw if they had gone in," Getafe defender Juan Berrocal told DAZN.



The reigning champions visit Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.



"We reacted well after the defeat the other day. They're an intense team that tries to make plays short. We were able to score two goals," Courtois told Real Madrid TV.



"In the second half we forgot to play. We created chances though. The pity is that Kylian couldn't finish them. I'm sure the goals will come, he'll score a lot."



The Belgian was also asked about chasing down Barcelona.



"We're going about our business. We have to do our job and in May we'll see. We are focused on ourselves. We've improved a lot and we have to continue like this," Courtois added.



Rebic's last-gasp equaliser helps Leece hold Juventus



IMAGE: Leece's Ante Rebic celebrates after scoring a goal against Juventus. Photograph: Kind courtesy U S Leece/X

Lecce's Ante Rebic netted deep into stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw with visitors Juventus, who opened the scoring through a fortuitous strike from Andrea Cambiaso in a high-drama Serie A clash on Sunday.



Juve are sixth in the table, with 26 points, six points adrift of leaders Napoli, while Lecce are 16th with 13 points.



Juve broke the deadlock after 68 minutes when Cambiaso fired a long shot from outside the box, which deflected off the leg of Lecce defender Kialonda Gaspar and wrongfooted keeper Wladimiro Falcone on its way into the net.



Yet three minutes into stoppage time, Lecce launched an attack with the lively crowd behind them and Rebic was left unmarked to receive a cross and tap the ball in from close range.



The match took place hours after Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove had collapsed during their Serie A clash with Inter Milan and messages of support for the midfielder were displayed on the screens at Stadio Via del Mare.

IMAGE: Ante Rebic scored the equaliser three minutes into stoppage time when he tapped the ball in from close range. Photograph: Kind courtesy U S Leece/X

The first half was filled with missed opportunities for the visitors. Khephren Thuram had a golden chance early on, finding himself unmarked in front of goal as a cross came towards him, only for it to hit his shin and go just outside the post.



Francisco Conceicao later went close with a powerful shot following a counter-attack, but his effort clipped the far post and went wide.



Timothy Weah thought he had scored for Juve before the half-hour mark, but his effort was disallowed for an offside during the build-up as the first half ended goalless.



The second half was more evenly matched until Cambiaso's goal, after which both sides increased the tempo, with Falcone stopping Teun Koopmeiners' attempt with his fingertips.



As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Lecce grew increasingly threatening, and the stadium erupted when Rebic finally capitalised with a last-gasp equaliser.



McTominay earns leaders Napoli win at Torino





IMAGE: Scott McTominay celebrates with teammates after scoring Napoli's first goal against Torino. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

A first-half goal by Scott McTominay earned leaders Napoli a 1-0 win at Torino in Serie A on Sunday to keep them clear at the top of the standings.



The Scotland midfielder found the net around the half-hour mark when he struck a shot powerfully inside the near post after receiving a precise pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.



Napoli remained top with 32 points, four clear of Atalanta, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio.



Torino, who went unbeaten in their two games against Napoli last season, caused problems for the visitors throughout the game.



But they lacked scoring opportunities, with their only attempt on target coming after halftime through a weak shot from Mergim Vojvoda.



Torino defended well and goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic repeatedly thwarted Napoli's attack.



The Serb dived to keep out a low back-heel shot by Romelu Lukaku in the 23rd minute before showing off his reflexes again when he stretched to deny Kvaratskhelia's header.

IMAGE: Scott McTominay tackles Torino's Valentino Lazaro. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

McTominay found a way past the keeper in the 31st minute to score his third Serie A goal of the season.



Torino should have levelled in the 37th minute through Saul Coco, who had an excellent chance from point-blank range but slipped and failed to take the shot.



Milinkovic-Savic continued his stellar form after the restart when he saved a dangerous header from Mathias Olivera.

He was beaten by forward David Neres in stoppage time but the effort from the Napoli substitute was ruled out for offside.



Torino, who have lost seven of their last nine league games, are 12th on 15 points.



Napoli kept their ninth clean sheet this season, the second most among the sides in the top five European leagues behind Juventus with 10.



Lazio suffered their first defeat after five consecutive league wins when they lost 3-1 at 11th-placed Parma.



Napoli visit Lazio in the Coppa Italia last 16 on Thursday before hosting the Rome side in the league next Sunday.