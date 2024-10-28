PIX: Inter-Juve in thrilling draw; Bayern, PSG win

Inter and Juventus share spoils in eight-goal thriller

IMAGE: Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio makes a save during the Serie A match against Inter Milan at San Siro stadium, in Milan. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Piotr Zielinski converted two penalties for Inter Milan as they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Juventus, for whom Kenan Yildiz scored a late brace, in Serie A on Sunday.



The high-intensity match marked the first time in Serie A history that five goals were scored in the first half between Inter and Juve, who remain unbeaten in the league this season.



Inter are second in the standings with 18 points, four points behind Napoli. Juve are third with 17 points.



The five-goal opening half began when Marcus Thuram got to the ball ahead of Danilo, who inadvertently kicked him on the ankle instead of clearing it which prompted the referee to point to the penalty spot. Zielinski converted after 15 minutes to give Inter the lead.

IMAGE: Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Juve equalised five minutes later when Weston McKennie provided a pass for Dusan Vlahovic, who side-footed it in on the bounce from a short distance.



After 26 minutes, Juve took the lead when Francisco Concecao worked his way into the box, creating space before rolling a pass across to an unmarked Timothy Weah, who had little trouble turning the match around for the visitors.



Inter's Henrik Mkhitaryan made it 2-2 10 minutes before halftime with a left-footed strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.



The goal fest continued when Zielinski again put Inter ahead from the penalty spot after Pierre Kalulu tripped Denzel Dumfries, handing the champions a 3-2 lead going into the break.



The second half began intensely as Dumfries found the net from a corner, sending the ball through the crowded Juve defence to extend Inter's lead to two goals.

IMAGE: Piotr Zielinski scores Inter Milan's first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Turkish striker Yildiz, 19, fired a low shot from a tight angle after making a run into the box during a counter-attack, reducing Juve's deficit in the 71st minute.



Eight minutes before full-time he controlled a cross inside the box to unleash a shot that went into the net to secure the spectacular draw.



"We could have done more to avoid Juventus’ goals, it was too easy for them,” Zielinski told reporters.



"We could have all done something more, especially on the third goal. We should have recovered the ball more quickly. We left too much space for them. We know Juventus have strong players; they are quick and can score goals."



Keeper Michele Di Gregorio said Juve's determination to keep fighting till the final whistle paid off.



"Until the end is our motto, and today we proved it. I said it would be a beautiful match, and it was; I’m happy with the team’s reaction. It sends us a strong signal to start again. Our team strength was evident; we told each other not to give up," he said.



"Yildiz gave us a great hand, and I’m happy for him; he’s very strong, and we need to pamper him."



PSG trounce 10-man Marseille





IMAGE: Bradley Barcola scores PSG's third goal against Olympique de Marseille. Photograph: Manon CruzReuters

A nightmare first half for Olympique de Marseille saw them concede three goals and lose midfielder Amine Harit to a straight red card as Paris St Germain recorded a resounding 3-0 away win on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.



The win was PSG's sixth straight league victory over their bitter rivals with Marseille struggling to contain them from the kickoff before rapidly collapsing after midfielder Joao Neves broke the deadlock in the seventh minute.



The industrious Harit was red-carded 13 minutes later for a high challenge on PSG's Marquinhos, effectively snuffing out any hope of a comeback, but video replays indicated that the challenge was relatively harmless.

IMAGE: PSG's Marco Asensio is tackled by Geoffrey Kondogbia of Olympique de Marseille. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Things went from bad to worse for Marseille nine minutes later when defender Leonardo Balerdi poked the ball past keeper Geronimo Rulli and into his own net to make it 2-0, and winger Bradley Barcola netted his eighth league goal of the season to make it 3-0 before the break.



Some Marseille fans had already headed for the exits before the break, but those that stayed continued to vociferously support their side, urging them on in their uphill battle on the pitch.



Barcola wasted an excellent chance to net his second and PSG's fourth just after the break, but he fired wide of the target with his weaker left foot with the goal at his mercy.



The Marseille fans were almost rewarded with a late goal, but Lillian Brassier's header from a set piece in the 85th minute flew high over the bar.



With all the teams in the top flight having played nine games, Sunday's win lifted PSG to 23 points, three clear of AS Monaco at the top of the standings, with Marseille a further three points back in third place.



Gimenez's own goal ends Atletico's unbeaten run

IMAGE: Real Betis' players celebrate their first goal -- an own goal scored by Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Atletico Madrid's unbeaten run in LaLiga came to an end on Sunday when defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored an own goal in a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Real Betis.



Atletico now sit fourth in the Spanish top flight on 20 points, two clear of Betis, after their first loss of the season.



"I am clear on the path. I know that football is about work, and when you can't find that continuity and only achieve it in parts, you suffer," said coach Diego Simeone, whose side also suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat by Lille in the Champions League midweek.



Atletico were in trouble early on when Gimenez deflected Abde Ezzalzouli's cross into Jan Oblak's net, giving the home side the lead four minutes into the game.

IMAGE: Real Betis' Vitor Roque is tackled by Axel Witsel of Atletico Madrid. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Argentine duo Julian Alvarez and Rodrigo De Paul sought to create chances, as did Antoine Griezmann, but the best attempt came from Reinildo Mandava, whose header from a corner was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Rui Silva.



Betis piled on the pressure in a bid to double their lead, particularly through striker Vitor Roque, who had a second-half goal disallowed for offside.



"We have to keep going, Barcelona are 10 points ahead of us, there's a lot left and we have to keep quiet, work harder in training and compete. The way forward is work and we're going to keep trying," Atletico captain Koke said.



Atletico face UE Vic in the Copa del Rey on Thursday before hosting Las Palmas three days later.



Five-star Bayern crush strugglers Bochum

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's players celebrate after Jamal Musiala scored the second goal against VfL Bochum. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Bayern Munich swept aside hosts VfL Bochum 5-0 on Sunday to remain top of the Bundesliga while also putting their heavy midweek defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League behind them.



The Bavarians, who lost 4-1 to Barca in Spain on Wednesday for their second defeat in three Champions League matches, gave the Ruhr valley club no chance with a dominant performance.



The win offered Bayern coach Vincent Kompany some respite after sharp criticism following the defeats in Europe to Aston Villa and Barcelona.



The Belgian has, however, now seen his team score 29 goals in his first eight Bundesliga games - the most in a coach's first eight games in Bundesliga history.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies tries to get the ball past Dani de Wit of VfL Bochum. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Bayern took the lead with a superb Michael Olise free kick into the top corner in the 16th minute. They then doubled it through in-form Jamal Musiala in the 26th.



Apart from an early chance, Bochum were no match for Bayern's power and the visitors picked up where they had left off in the second half.

Musiala turned provider in the 58th minute to set up Harry Kane for his ninth league goal of the season. Kane is now joint leading scorer along with Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush.



Substitute Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman also got onto the scoresheet with long-range efforts in the 65th and 71st minutes.



Bayern are on 20 points, ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig on goal difference. Champions Bayer Leverkusen are in third place on 15. Bochum remain anchored in last place with one point from eight games.