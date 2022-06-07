PHOTOS: France held by Croatia; Denmark edge Austria

IMAGE: Croatia's players celebrate after Andrej Kramaric scored the equaliser from the penalty spot against France during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 match at Stadion Poljud in Split, on Monday. Photograph: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

A reshuffled France drew 1-1 away to Croatia in their second Nations League game on Monday, four days after an opening defeat by Denmark.

The defending champions went ahead through Adrien Rabiot's goal early in the second half but Andrej Kramaric's late penalty gave the hosts a deserved draw.



World champions France, who slumped to a 2-1 home loss to Denmark in their opening match, were without Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema at the start as coach Didier Deschamps made 10 changes to Friday's team.



Deschamps was back on the bench after he missed Friday's game against Denmark following the death of his father.



"We did good things considering all the changes. We were ahead and could have scored more but it's a pity we gifted them the equaliser," said Deschamps, who insisted France's goal was to gear up for the World Cup.



"It was however a coherent performance. They barely threatened in the second half.



"The result is not satisfying and even if it's a competitive game our goal is to prepare for (the World Cup at) the end of the year."

IMAGE: Adrien Rabiot, left, celebrates with team-mate Moussa Diaby after scoring the goal for France in the 52nd minute. Photograph: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Croatia were the most dangerous in a lively start before Nkunku was denied a goal for offside as France began to threaten on the break around the half hour mark.



Les Bleus piled the pressure on Croatia's left flank and Moussa Diaby came close before the break just before Aurelien Tchouameni's fierce strike was parried away by Dominik Livakovic.



France were rewarded for their good intentions in the 52nd minute when Rabiot collected a through ball from Wissam Ben Yedder and found the back of the net with a low shot for his second international goal.



But substitute Jonathan Clauss brought Kramaric down in the area and the striker converted the resulting penalty by wrongfooting Mike Maignan in the 83rd minute.



Kramaric threatened again five minutes from time but Maignan pulled a decisive save to salvage a point.



France next travel Austria on Friday before hosting Croatia next Monday.



Denmark edge Austria after power outage





IMAGE: Denmark's players celebrate winning the match against Austria. Photograph: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Jens Stryger Larsen's late winner guided Denmark to a nervy 2-1 win over Austria in their UEFA Nations League group match on Monday after kickoff was delayed by 90 minutes due to a power outage in Vienna.



The game eventually kicked off at 10:15 pm local time after power was restored, but not before the fans at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion entertained themselves with a Mexican wave using the lights on their mobile phones.



After a cagey start, Denmark took the lead in the 27th minute when midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg started the move with a pass out to the right flank and sprinted into the box to get on the receiving end of Rasmus Kristensen's cross to score.

IMAGE: Austria's players celebrate after Xaver Schlager scored the equaliser. Photograph: Christian Hofer/Getty Images

But Ralf Rangnick's Austria dominated after the restart and their persistence with the high press eventually paid off when the home side nicked the ball off keeper Kasper Schmeichel in Denmark's box before Xaver Schlager fired home the equaliser.



Marko Arnautovic, playing his 100th game for Austria, hit the post after rounding Schmeichel and Denmark made him pay in the 84th minute when Larsen curled a shot past the keeper to grab the winner, scored at the stroke of midnight.



The result moved Denmark to the top of Group A1 with six points from two games while Austria are second after France were held to a 1-1 draw away at Croatia earlier on Monday.