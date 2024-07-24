News
Five Australian water polo players test positive for COVID

July 24, 2024 18:18 IST
Australia

Photograph: Kind courtesy AUS Olympic Team/X (picture used for representational purpose only)

Five Australian women's water polo players have tested positive for COVID ahead of the Paris Games, the country's Olympic team chief Anna Meares said on Wednesday.

Two players had tested positive on Tuesday. Meares added that the cases were confined to the water polo team.

"There have been five athletes in total who have tested positive," Meares told a press conference.

 

"There is training this afternoon. And again, if those five athletes are feeling well enough to train, they will and they are following all the protocols that we have. I can confirm that the whole of the water polo team has been tested as well.

"They've been wearing their masks, they're isolating from other team members when they're not training, they're not going into the high-volume areas of the allotment, like the gym and the performance pantry, and more broadly, we have our respiratory illnesses protocol in place."

Meares added that the Australian Olympic Committee had encouraged athletes to get tested for COVID if they felt unwell.

"We treat COVID no differently to any other respiratory illness, but we want to ensure that we have our protocols working as well, and dealing with these illnesses and minimising them is a part and parcel of every Olympic Games," Meares said.

Paris 2024 is meant to be the first post-pandemic summer Olympics, after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, postponed by a year due to COVID, were held largely without spectators.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
'Now or never' for Tarundeep Rai
Neeraj's winning mantra for high jumper Kushare
Can India's archers finally end Olympics jinx?
Football, Rugby kick-off Paris Olympic games
Right to be forgotten has 'serious ramifications': SC
When Indian Olympians fought more than opponents...
Bishnoi gang wanted to kill me, my family: Salman

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

