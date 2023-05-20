News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIR filed against swimming coach at SAI centre

FIR filed against swimming coach at SAI centre

Source: PTI
May 20, 2023 18:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SAI centre Solalgaon FIR against in-charge

IMAGE: The matter was brought to light by some athletes of SAI, STC Solalgaon and their coach on the sidelines of selection trials in Guwahati. Photograph: Rediff Graphics

Athletes at the SAI Training Centre in Solalgaon have filed an FIR against in-charge and swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary, accusing him of sexual harassment.

The Sports Authority of India stated in a release that most of the athletes are minor girls, and a complaint was lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati on Thursday taking into account the "gravity of the matter".

 

"As SAI adopts zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment cases, the same will be followed up so as to ensure that justice is delivered to our athletes," SAI stated in the release.

The matter was brought to light by some athletes of SAI, STC Solalgaon and their coach on the sidelines of selection trials in Guwahati.

The matter was further referred to the internal committee of the nodal sports body's regional centre, and a probe has already started.

Sources at the SAI, Guwahati said the matter is being dealt with the "highest priority due to the highly sensitive nature" of the issue. They, however, refused to reveal further details.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PHOTOS: DC vs CSK
IPL PHOTOS: DC vs CSK
Three Lefties Win The Game For Royals
Three Lefties Win The Game For Royals
Is That Bhagwant Mann With Preity?
Is That Bhagwant Mann With Preity?
Mamata's nephew questioned by CBI for more than 6 hrs
Mamata's nephew questioned by CBI for more than 6 hrs
Hindalco: Prospects look gloomy for H1 of FY24
Hindalco: Prospects look gloomy for H1 of FY24
PIX: Dominant CSK rout DC; seal place in IPL play-offs
PIX: Dominant CSK rout DC; seal place in IPL play-offs
3 more cheetahs released into wild at Kuno Park
3 more cheetahs released into wild at Kuno Park

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Prathamesh shocks World No. 1 to win World Cup gold

Prathamesh shocks World No. 1 to win World Cup gold

Pretty Preity Dazzles Dharmsala

Pretty Preity Dazzles Dharmsala

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances