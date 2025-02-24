FIH Pro League: Error-prone India go down fighting

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 24, 2025 22:12 IST

India edged out by England

IMAGE: India edged out by England. Photograph: Hockey India/X

The Indian men's hockey team fought hard but England skipper Sam Ward's brace handed the hosts a 2-3 defeat in a FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

England drew first blood through Jacob Payton (15th minute) before Ward (19th, 29th) struck twice to stun the hosts.

 

India's goals were scored by Abhishek (18th) and Sukhjeet Singh (39th).

It was even stevens in the first quarter with both the teams pressing each other for the early goal.

The Indians, however, were guilty of committing unforced errors in the defence, especially skipper Harmapreet Singh, who looked out of sorts.

From one such error, England scored through Payton from a field effort.

Abhishek levelled the score three minutes later from a fine field effort.

But England stunned India again a minute later when Ward scored a brilliant field goal after a fine one-two with Payton.

England then secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 24th minute but failed to utilise the opportunities.

The Indians were the dominant side on display as England struggled to get out of the defensive third in the second quarter despite taking the lead.

But the Indian defence crumbled again as Ward scored his second of the day from an unforced error with goalkeeper Suraj Karkera looking clueless.

India secured a penalty corner in he 39th minute, which was denied after England took referral.

Seconds later, Sukhjeet deflected in Hardik Singh's hit after he was served by Sanjay's fine pass.

Minutes later, India secured two more penalty corners but wasted both as Harmanpreet looked off colour.

In the 49th minute, Dilpreet Singh came close to scoring but his reverse hit was brilliantly saved by England goalkeeper James Mazerelo before he once again denied Uttam Singh.

The English won a penalty corner in the 46th minute but wasted the chance.

Trailing by a goal, India pressed hard and won a penalty corner just a minute from the final hooter but Harmanpreet's flick was saved by Mazerelo at the goal mouth.

India will again play England in the return leg on Tuesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
